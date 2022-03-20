Work is 'progressing well' as £6.1 revamp of St Stephens Street continues

Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in Norwich city centre. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams 2022.Tel : 07398238853

Work is “progressing well” on the £6.1m revamp of a busy city centre street.

With mounds of dirt and rubble on show, it may not look like things are moving very quickly in St Stephen's Street.

but Norfolk County Council say the major revamp of St Stephens Street remains on track to finish by the Autumn.

The investment will see new 'sawtooth' bus parking bays and new bus shelters built as well as new flower beds and trees planted.

There are also plans for the installation of digital departure screens, seating, loading bays and a new taxi rank.

Three months into the project, Martin Wilby, chairman of the Transport for Norwich Joint Committee, has thanked the public for their patience and said that he is “delighted” with the progress.

“There is never an ideal time for large scale works such as these to be carried out but enhancements to this area have been long overdue,” he said.

“This will significantly improve the environment for shoppers and all those who pass through the area in the longer term whilst improving access to bus services.

“Works are progressing well and the new layout of the street is clearly visible. We will look to bring forward timescales wherever possible.

“We always seek to minimise disruption and all shops will remain fully accessible throughout.”

The work forms part of the Transforming Cities project which has seen other projects launched in the city.

At the other end of the city work is ongoing to improve transport links around Norwich train station.

It will see the creation of a new transport hub outside the station to improve bus journey times to the station and city centre.

A further installation of a new bus gate will also be added in Thorpe Road between Lower Clarence Road and the Foundry Bridge junction.

The project will likewise see the creation of new bays for hiring Beryl bikes and a number of significant walking and cycling improvements around the station including pavement widening, a new zebra crossing and a new segregated crossing for those entering or leaving the station by bike or on foot.