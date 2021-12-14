News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 food and drink businesses opening in Norwich in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:34 PM December 14, 2021
Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. 

Oishii Street Kitchen is one of the Norwich food and drink businesses opening in 2022. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

From cocktails to cupcakes, these are some of the food and drink businesses opening in Norwich in 2022. 

1. Oliver's Bar 

Where: 152A Unthank Road 

Oliver's Bar is replacing the former Amnesty International Bookshop in Unthank Road, which has since moved to St Benedicts Street.

It will offer cocktails, wine, beer and nibbles and will be completely plant-based.

Oishii Street Kitchen offers a range of burgers, rice bowls, fries and bao buns. 

Oishii Street Kitchen offers a range of burgers, rice bowls, fries and bao buns. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

2. Oishii Street Kitchen 

Where: 12 Distillery Square

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  3. 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  1. 4 Police car blaze closes A11
  2. 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  3. 6 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
  4. 7 Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
  5. 8 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  6. 9 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
  7. 10 Man left with serious injuries after being hit by car

Oishii Street Kitchen is a collaboration between Norwich street food trucks Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen and it started in October 2020 and serves Asian street food. 

It started with a residency at Chambers Cocktail Company and since March it has been at The Earlham.

It is now getting its own restaurant and takeaway, which is set to open in January with indoor and outdoor seating. 

Kim Cooper, left, and Mel Abel, at their stall, The Cuppie Hut, on Norwich Market

Kim Cooper, left, and Mel Abel, at their stall, The Cuppie Hut, on Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

3. The Cuppie Hut 

Where: 9A St Giles Street

The Cuppie Hut is run by best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, both from Hethersett, and it opened on Norwich Market in 2018.

The items on offer include cupcakes, tray bakes, cookies and cake jars, with vegan options too.

The pair have just got the keys for a new shop in St Giles Street, which is the former home of Garner hairdressers. 

Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich

Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich - Credit: Archant

4. Avo 

Where: 10 Timber Hill

A burrito bar is set to open next to The Murderers pub in Timber Hill soon.

The owner is Richard Watts, who grew up in Norwich having moved from Canada at a young age, and he has developed his own secret burrito recipe.

The new place will also use RocketShip hot sauces in the burritos and serve Redwell beer on tap. 

Block Norwich

The Block is set to start running events in Norwich next Easter. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

5. The Block

Where: Surface Car Park, near Mountergate

A multi-million pound, 300-seater arena is set to open and start holding events from Easter 2022, with permission granted to operate for a year at present. 

The developer is Teampartner Three and the plans include a food court. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Eliza Boo Photography

Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon