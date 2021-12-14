5 food and drink businesses opening in Norwich in 2022

Oishii Street Kitchen is one of the Norwich food and drink businesses opening in 2022. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

From cocktails to cupcakes, these are some of the food and drink businesses opening in Norwich in 2022.

1. Oliver's Bar

Where: 152A Unthank Road

Oliver's Bar is replacing the former Amnesty International Bookshop in Unthank Road, which has since moved to St Benedicts Street.

It will offer cocktails, wine, beer and nibbles and will be completely plant-based.

Oishii Street Kitchen offers a range of burgers, rice bowls, fries and bao buns. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

2. Oishii Street Kitchen

Where: 12 Distillery Square

Oishii Street Kitchen is a collaboration between Norwich street food trucks Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen and it started in October 2020 and serves Asian street food.

It started with a residency at Chambers Cocktail Company and since March it has been at The Earlham.

It is now getting its own restaurant and takeaway, which is set to open in January with indoor and outdoor seating.

Kim Cooper, left, and Mel Abel, at their stall, The Cuppie Hut, on Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

3. The Cuppie Hut

Where: 9A St Giles Street

The Cuppie Hut is run by best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, both from Hethersett, and it opened on Norwich Market in 2018.

The items on offer include cupcakes, tray bakes, cookies and cake jars, with vegan options too.

The pair have just got the keys for a new shop in St Giles Street, which is the former home of Garner hairdressers.

Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich - Credit: Archant

4. Avo

Where: 10 Timber Hill

A burrito bar is set to open next to The Murderers pub in Timber Hill soon.

The owner is Richard Watts, who grew up in Norwich having moved from Canada at a young age, and he has developed his own secret burrito recipe.

The new place will also use RocketShip hot sauces in the burritos and serve Redwell beer on tap.

The Block is set to start running events in Norwich next Easter. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

5. The Block

Where: Surface Car Park, near Mountergate

A multi-million pound, 300-seater arena is set to open and start holding events from Easter 2022, with permission granted to operate for a year at present.

The developer is Teampartner Three and the plans include a food court.