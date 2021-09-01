News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New burrito bar to open in city centre

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:30 PM September 1, 2021   
Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich

Richard Watts, who is opening a new burrito bar called Avo in Norwich

A burrito bar with a 'secret recipe' will be opening next door to a popular Norwich pub this autumn.

Richard Watts, who grew up in Norwich having moved from Canada at a young age, is transforming an empty unit next door to the Murderers on Timber Hill into burrito bar called Avo.

Mr Watts, 34, who currently works in renewable energy, has roots in both Canada and Trinidad and Tobago, but it is the Mexican dish he fell most in love with.

And after developing his own secret recipe for the delicacy, he has decided to take a leap of faith and turn it into a business.

He said: "I first got into burritos because I'm a big gym-goer and found that they're a great, quick, but healthy option to have.

"So about 10 years ago I started experimenting with different flavours which I would share with my family and friends, but never really thought of turning it into a business."

But having since studied a business degree, Mr Watts set about putting the wheels in motion to bring Avo to life - and when the unit on Timber Hill became available he saw the window he needed.

He said: "It's still a work in progress at the minute, but we hope I'll be able to open in the coming months. Nanna Mexico is now closed so the gap in the market is there.

"But we want to do things a little differently. I'm going to use locally-sourced ingredients wherever I can and have a real focus on community.

"We're going to serve Redwell beer on tap from a purpose-built refrigerated keg and use Rocketship hot sauce in our burritos.

"I've always been really obsessed with different flavours and cultures, having travelled all over the world in my regular work and am hoping I can bring some of that to Norwich."

The unit was previously known as Fresh Stack, but Mr Watts is in the process of giving it a complete remodel.

He hopes to have the new business up and running in November.

