Asian street food company takes on its own restaurant in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:49 PM November 17, 2021
Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. 

Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich is getting its own restaurant and takeaway. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

Oishii Street Kitchen has been spicing up the Norwich food scene since launching a year ago and it is now set to get its own restaurant. 

The company, which started in October 2020, is a collaboration between city street food trucks Moco Kitchen, run by couples Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner and Lucy and Tom Hurrell, and The Hen House Kitchen, owned by Sam Bianco.

It combines the Asian flavours of Moco Kitchen and fried chicken from The Hen House Kitchen to offer a range of burgers, rice bowls, bao buns and fries. 

Oishii Street Kitchen offers a range of burgers, rice bowls, fries and bao buns. 

Oishii Street Kitchen offers a range of burgers, rice bowls, fries and bao buns. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

It started out with a residency at Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street and since March has been at The Earlham in Earlham Road.

Oishii Street Kitchen is set to open its own restaurant and takeaway on January 6 at 12 Distillery Square, off Dereham Road.

There will be seating for 25 inside and 50 outside for the summer months and the owners are applying for an alcohol license. 

Mrs Hurrell said: "We have very loyal customers who are really excited about us having our own place and said they will come and support us." 

Norwich News

