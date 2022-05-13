City street food kitchen launches new menu for the summer

Motherchip, which is based at the Brewery Tap in Lawson Road, have launched a new menu for the summer months - Credit: Motherchip

A street food kitchen at a Norwich pub has launched a new menu and it is already getting rave reviews.

Motherchip, which is situated at the Brewery Tap in Lawson Road, has taken inspiration from Asian cuisines for the new dishes, topping its signature chips with the flavours of Korean and Thai food.

A number of the dishes on Motherchip's new menu have been inspired by Asian cuisines - Credit: Motherchip

The new menu was launched on Wednesday, May 11, and local food bloggers have already given their seal of approval.

Kitchen manager Thomas Law said: "One of the things we love doing at Motherchip is getting creative and changing things up so our customers are always getting new options to try.

"This time around we have gone for Asian fusion, with dishes like bang-bang cauliflower, drunken noodles, and halloumi with a sticky mango sauce.

"The response has been great so far since we launched it and the Fry Up Inspector has already been along and given us a nice review."

Motherchip chips topped with Dr Pepper pulled jackfruit and slaw - Credit: Motherchip

Brewery Tap is hosting a fundraising festival for Ukraine on Sunday, May 15, with live music held over two stages.