City pub hosting day festival with 'some of the best' bands around

The Brewery Tap will be holding a music festival on Sunday, May 15 bringing some of the best local bands together to raise money for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A city pub will be bringing together "some of the best" local acts for a day of live music – and it's all for a good cause.

The Brewery Tap in Lawson Road, Norwich, will be getting people dancing on Sunday, May 15, with six artists playing over two stages.

The showcase is in aid of the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and the Brewery Tap will be serving an exclusive beer at the event with all proceeds going towards the cause.

Landlord Mark White said: "We felt that the story of Ukraine has been lost in the news slightly but the horrors of the war and the humanitarian crisis is still on-going and getting worse so we wanted to do something positive to help in some way.

"We have some great local bands playing who all pull big crowds so we are hoping we will be able to raise lots of money to help the plight of Ukrainian refugees and those still in the country."

All the proceeds of the festival on Sunday at the Brewery Tap in Norwich will go towards the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal - Credit: The Brewery Tap

All the bands will be performing for free, including The Bunkadoos who have reformed after four years for the event.

Other artists performing include The Dirigables, The Lovin' Handful, Big Steve Arlene, Bush and Boweevil.

Mr White added: "The council has given us special permission to hold an 'Under the Tree' stage outside for acoustic acts and then we will have our main stage inside for the bands playing.

"It feels a bit like Glastonbury - albeit of course on a much smaller scale."

Two local breweries have donated beer for the event and a special 'Ukraine Ale' will be available to purchase with all the money raised going towards the Ukraine appeal.

The music kicks off at 1pm and resident kitchen, The Motherchip, will be serving its signature loaded chips and burgers throughout the day.

The Brewery Tap regularly hosts live music sessions on Sundays providing a platform to local acts and those from further afield to entertain audiences in the city.

It was formerly part of the Fat Cat Brewery chain of pubs but the site was bought five years ago by current landlord.