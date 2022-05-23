'I thought it was a prank' - Steak house nominated for UK's best restaurant

The manager of a city steak house nominated for a national award thought it was a prank when she first heard the news.

Lauren Stanley, manager of Middletons in Timber Hill, said she couldn't believe it when the nomination for Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards England 2022 arrived and even had to check the Evening News to make sure the nomination was not a prank.

Ms Stanley said the award nomination came after a series of good reviews from customers.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a prank," she said. "It's great, I was so surprised I had to check the Evening News and there it was, we couldn't believe it.

"I mean it's voted for by diners and we've been getting some great reviews so it was obviously one of them."

Lemon and parsley sea bass, served with fries, at Middletons, Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope - Credit: Lauren Cope

Middletons will first compete against Benedicts and Jorge's Restaurant in Norwich, along with The Ingham Swan and Wells Crab House in north Norfolk in the East category.

If the eatery wins it will then be up against the other regional winners to be named the UK's best restaurant.

It comes as the business, which also has restaurants in King's Lynn and Cambridge, celebrates 10 years in Norwich with events already in the planning for December.

Ms Stanley added: "It's great to get this in our 10th year and after having to close for Covid, but we've been very lucky because as soon as we could open again our customers started booking again and we've been really popular.

"It would be amazing if we could top that off by being named the best restaurant in the country."