Four Norwich eateries nominated for national award
- Credit: Archant
Four Norwich eateries have been named among the UK's best after being nominated for a national award.
Middletons, Benedicts and Jorge's Restaurant in Norwich have been nominated for Restaurant of the Year at The Food Awards England 2022.
While The Willows Café Bistro has been nominated for Café/Bistro of the Year.
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony in Manchester in June.
The awards aim to be "an exclusive celebration of the masters that enhance the flavours in England".
A spokesperson for The Food Awards England said: “The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.
“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.
“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”