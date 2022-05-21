Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Amazing to be nominated after just three years' - City restaurant on award

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:00 AM May 21, 2022
Jorge Santos, owner of Portuguese restaurant Jorge's in Orford Yard. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The owner of a Norwich restaurant bringing unique Portuguese dishes to the fine city has expressed his "excitement" at being nominated for Restaurant of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Jorge's Restaurant, located in Orford Yard in the city centre, has only been open for three years and has spent two of those under Covid restrictions.

But that hasn't stopped the restaurant being nominated at the Food Awards England 2022.

The restaurant will first compete in the East regional category and if it wins there, it will then compete against other regional winners to be crowned the UK's best restaurant for 2022.

Jorge's a new Portuguese Restaurant in Orford Place, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Owner Jorge Santos said he was "excited" to be nominated and added he felt the nomination was a reward for the quality the restaurant offered.

He said: "I'm so excited, it's amazing to be nominated.

"We've been open three years and we've spent two years in lockdown so it's great to have this after all that, but it has been the same for everybody.

"We want to focus on what's ahead now. It's our quality which sets us apart.

Jorge's a new Portuguese Restaurant in Orford Place, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

"We offer different Portuguese dishes which people here probably wouldn't have tasted unless they went to a restaurant in Portugal."

Mr Santos says the restaurant is now aiming to mix local produce such as Cromer crab with traditional Portuguese dishes.

Some of the new dishes which will be added to the menu soon include Portuguese fish and rice, and a hot and cold seafood platter.

Jorge's Restaurant is also planning to introduce a new steak menu offering unusual cuts of Argentinian and English steaks.

Other Norfolk restaurants to be nominated for awards include Wells Crab House, Shelly's Bistro in Swaffham and Middletons in the city.

