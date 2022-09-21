Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich restaurant inundated with bookings after visit from renowned critic

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:33 PM September 21, 2022
Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit outside L'Hexagone in Norwich. 

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit outside L'Hexagone in Norwich. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

The owners of a French bistro in Norwich have said a big merci to renowned food critic Jay Rayner after his glowing review.

He visited L'Hexagone in Lower Goat Lane for lunch on September 1 while in the city with his My Last Supper tour.

The review was then published in The Observer, the Sunday sister paper of The Guardian, on September 19 and Rayner wrote a glowing report. 

L'Hexagone has had loads of bookings after being reviewed by Jay Rayner. 

L'Hexagone has had loads of bookings after being reviewed by Jay Rayner. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

He said that it hit "all the right notes effortlessly" and did a "small number of things really well".

The bistro was opened by couple Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield in 2020, who take care of the cooking and front-of-house respectively.

Mrs Aubrit-Layfield said: "He booked under a different name and we were shaking like leaves when he came in.

"But we just treated him like we do everyone else and he instantly got our relaxed and simple ethos." 

Since Sunday, the phone hasn't stopped ringing and the pair have received hundreds of emails with people looking to book a table.

Jay Rayner loved his trip to L'Hexagone in Norwich. 

Jay Rayner loved his trip to L'Hexagone in Norwich. - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

Mrs Aubrit-Layfield added: "We couldn't believe it and burst into to tears when we read the review.

"We also got loads of new followers on social media, which has given us a real boost as a small business."

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_dukespalacewharf_norwich_sep22

Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
XO Kitchen and L’ Hexagone, in Norwich, were praised by world-renowned food critic Jay Rayner in his latest review

Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gu

20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Parakeets have moved into Norwich suburbs and started breeding, they show no sign of slowing down 

Have you spotted exotic birds in the city suburbs?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon