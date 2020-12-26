News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
10 bars and restaurants that opened in Norwich in 2020

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:30 AM December 26, 2020   
The new owners, Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm, of the Ten Bells, newly opened as a pub restaurant

The new owners, Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm, of the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It has been an incredibly tough year for the hospitality industry, but there have also been plenty of success stories with these new bars and restaurants opening in Norwich. 

While all are now temporarily shut due to Tier 4 restrictions in Norfolk, make sure to support them when they are allowed to reopen. Some also offer takeaways, which are permitted under the rules. 

1. Ten Bells

St Benedicts Street 

Head chef, James Barnes, at the Ten Bells, newly opened as a pub restaurant with a barbeque kitchen.

Head chef, James Barnes, at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Ten Bells, previously run by gin company Bullards, was taken over by the team behind The Wildman pub in Bedford Street in December.

The distillery has been replaced with a kitchen with an Argentinian-style Solus grill and there are barbecue grazing plates on the menu, including short rib, chicken wings and smoked bone marrow on toast, and there is also a large cocktail menu with daily deals. 

2. The Bridge Restaurant

Fye Bridge Street

Owners, Nicholas Bosi, left, and Alessandro Frediani, centre, with manager Stefano Lucchesi in their

Owners, Nicholas Bosi, left, and Alessandro Frediani, centre, with manager Stefano Lucchesi in their new Tuscan restaurant, The Bridge, in Fye Bridge Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Bridge opened in October in the former home of the Spanish Torero Tapas Bar and has brought the flavours of Tuscany to Norwich, with dishes including pork ribs, wild boar and porcini mushrooms. 

It is run by Stefano Lucchesi, who moved to Norwich from Lucca, a city in Italy’s Tuscany region, two years ago, Alessandro Frediani and Nicholas Bosi.

3. Chi 

Chantry Place Shopping Centre 

Pork bao bun at Chi opening at intu Chapelfield in Norwich Credit: Boho Creative Collective

Pork bao bun from Chi, which opened in Norwich this year Credit: Boho Creative Collective - Credit: Archant

Chi opened in the food court at Chantry Place, formerly intu Chapelfield, in the summer and specialises in Asian street food.

Customers can choose a bao bun, Banh-mi, a type of baguette, noodles or rice as their base and fillings include braised pork, vegan panko sweet potato and beef short rib and takeaways are available.

4. L'Hexagone Bistro Francais

Lower Goat Lane 

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Pictur

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

This French bistro opened in the Norwich Lanes in January and is run by couple Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield, who met at a restaurant in France.

It serves authentic dishes such as beef bourguignon, French roast chicken and steak frites and the pair have adapted to the challenges of the past year by launching takeaways too. 

5. The Gatherers 

Muspole Street 

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTAN

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The Gatherers opened in July and is a continental-style bistro with a completely vegan menu, served alongside a great range of cocktails and fine wines.

The dishes on offer are based on what is in season and for winter this includes wild mushroom ragout, roast celeriac pearl barley risotto and seasonal squash cataplana. 

6. Christophe's Crêpes

Pottergate

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Couple Chris and Lauren Smith had already run a popular crêpe van in Davey Place for eight years, but they decided to take the plunge and open their first shop this summer. 

Alongside traditional sweet flavours, such as lemon and sugar and Nutella, banana and strawberries, they also offer savoury options.

7. Brix and Bones 

London Street 

Brix and Bones in Norwich, above Gonzo's Tea Room, launches its evening service after it was delayed

Brix and Bones in Norwich, above Gonzo's Tea Room, launches its evening service after it was delayed due to lockdown. Owner Mike Baxter,head chef Olie and head of front of house Jackson (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The owners of popular bar and burger joint Gonzo's Tea Room opened a steakhouse above it in September, with locally sourced meats on offer and a large wine list. 

Customers can select the weight and cut of steak they want from a blackboard and other options include beef short rib cottage pie, hay-smoked hake and beetroot risotto with breakfasts available too. 

8. Boom: Battle Bar Norwich 

Castle Quarter 

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Boom: Battle Bar opened in Norwich in July and is the first venue of its kind in the country, with activities including axe-throwing, 'crazier' golf and electric darts. 

All food and drink is ordered via an app and it includes pizzas, burgers, loaded fries, beers and cocktails. 

9. The Chick Inn at Micawbers

Pottergate

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Potte

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman have opened The Chick Inn at Micawbers in Norwich's Pottergate. Picture: Andy Newman Associates - Credit: Archant

Two of Norfolk's top chefs teamed up this year to launch The Chick Inn at the home of historic pub Micawbers Tavern, offering rotisserie chicken and sides to eat in or takeaway

Roger Hickman runs Roger Hickman's Restaurant in Upper St Giles Street and Andy Rudd is head chef at Stoke Mill in Stoke Holy Cross and both places featured in The Michelin Guide 2020.

10. Sicily Trattoria 

Bridewell Alley

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside the new Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Con

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside the new Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio - Credit: Archant

Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante opened Sicily Trattoria in July, offering authentic Italian dishes including pizzas, pasta and calzones. 

The pair previously ran Sicily Market on Norwich Market, but decided to shut it in October to focus on the restaurant. 


