Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants
- Credit: Archant
Food critic Jay Rayner praised two city centre restaurants for "simple things done very well" in his latest review.
Mr Rayner wrote about his recent trip to L’ Hexagone, in Lower Goat Lane, and XO Kitchen, St Georges Street, in The Guardian.
In the article, he describes L' Hexagone as "the tiny French restaurant that really can".
He added: "It is the sort of place we could all do with more of - when money is tight and we need to take our pleasures with care."
He praises its lunch dishes such as the salade niçoise, steak frites and the steak tartare as well as desserts including the crème brûlée and vanilla panna cotta.
Mr Rayner also mentions its 14-course tasting menu in the evenings, with "the same tight, enticing proposition".
While on his travels in the city, chef Jimmy Preston’s XO Kitchen was also visited by the world-renowned chef.
He said he "adored the face-slapping flavours".
"Come for the char sui pork belly, both charred and wobbly under a brain-blasting rust-coloured sauce, with a heap of pickled cucumber and a dollop of Norwich-appropriate Colman’s Mustard," he wrote.
Special praise was also given to the BBQ hispi cabbage with black bean dressing, with Mr Rayner describing the seasoning as "utter genius".