Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:02 PM September 18, 2022
XO Kitchen and L’ Hexagone, in Norwich, were praised by world-renowned food critic Jay Rayner in his latest review

XO Kitchen and L’ Hexagone, in Norwich, were praised by world-renowned food critic Jay Rayner in his latest review - Credit: Archant

Food critic Jay Rayner praised two city centre restaurants for "simple things done very well" in his latest review. 

Mr Rayner wrote about his recent trip to L’ Hexagone, in Lower Goat Lane, and XO Kitchen, St Georges Street, in The Guardian.

In the article, he describes L' Hexagone as "the tiny French restaurant that really can".

He added: "It is the sort of place we could all do with more of - when money is tight and we need to take our pleasures with care."

Jay Rayner

Jay Rayner - Credit: Archant

He praises its lunch dishes such as the salade niçoise, steak frites and the steak tartare as well as desserts including the crème brûlée and vanilla panna cotta.

Mr Rayner also mentions its 14-course tasting menu in the evenings, with "the same tight, enticing proposition".

While on his travels in the city, chef Jimmy Preston’s XO Kitchen was also visited by the world-renowned chef.

He said he "adored the face-slapping flavours".

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Pictur

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

XO Kitchen is run by Dani Mason and chef Jimmy Preston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Come for the char sui pork belly, both charred and wobbly under a brain-blasting rust-coloured sauce, with a heap of pickled cucumber and a dollop of Norwich-appropriate Colman’s Mustard," he wrote.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
  2. 2 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
  3. 3 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
  1. 4 Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through
  2. 5 20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run
  3. 6 Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight
  4. 7 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
  5. 8 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village
  6. 9 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
  7. 10 Signage up with work under way to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot

Special praise was also given to the BBQ hispi cabbage with black bean dressing, with Mr Rayner describing the seasoning as "utter genius".



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Namaste Village refurbishment. Directors Dalsukh Jetani and Ketan Vaghasiya. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Food and Drink | Gallery

Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Having fun on the ice rink in the Castle Gardens, Norwich. Left to right Karina Wilson, Jolie Harvey

Christmas

Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Great Gyros Canteen Norwich owners Vicky Stogianni and Georgios Michailidis.

Food and Drink

Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon