You can now get the 'best ever' cheese toasties from horsebox in city

From brie and chilli jam to a chicken and bacon melt, a horsebox in Norwich which sold ice cream during the summer has taken a cheesy twist this autumn.

JoJo's Ice Cream and Sundae Bar has now become JoJo's Cheesy Grills to warm customers up as the temperature drops.

The toasties all have a three-cheese base of red Leicester, mozzarella and cheddar. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is still stationed opposite Superdry outside Chantry Place but has fresh signage and a griddle.

It is run by Lorraine Abdilla and JoJo was the nickname for her late father John who passed away 20 years ago.

Lorraine Abdilla has swapped ice creams for cheese toasties this autumn. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Abdilla said: "He was a chef on cruise ships and when he came home he would always cook and I learnt from him.

"He was also Maltese and we would go there and they love to cook - the marinara sauce I use on the Sloppy JoJos toastie is his recipe."

Customers have told Lorraine her toasties are the best they have ever had. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Each toastie begins with a three-cheese base of cheddar, mozzarella and red Leicester, with a smaller children's option too for £2.50.

Customers can either have a classic toastie for £3.80 or choose from options such as feta and roasted peppers, brie and chilli jam and Philly cheese steak.

A brie and chilli jam toastie from JoJo's Cheesy Grills. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There is also a special each week and two rashers of bacon can be added to any toastie.

Miss Abdilla added: "I shipped a horsebox from Devon and started doing ice creams this summer and it went well.

"I thought about what I could do with the weather change and I am from London where there were a lot of toastie places, but there was not one in Norwich.

JoJo's Cheesy Grills is located opposite Superdry outside Chantry Place. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Customers have said how much they have enjoyed it and I've had people tell me it is the best cheese toastie they have ever had."

The 58-year-old previously ran a café in London and moved to Norwich four years ago while working in catering at a building site, then during the pandemic worked as a carer.

She is also planning to introduce tomato soup in the next month and vegan cheese toasties are in the pipeline.

JoJo's Cheesy Grills is open 9am to 6pm seven days a week.