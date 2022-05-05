Artisan ice cream stand to open at city shopping centre

Jo Jo's Ice Cream stand will be in Chantry Square with Starbucks and Churros - Credit: Grace Piercy

A luxury ice cream company is bringing its chilly delights to a shopping centre in Norwich.

Jo Jo's ice cream is opening a stand next to Starbucks and Churros in Chantry Square.

The stand, outside Chantry Place shopping centre, will serve a range of artisan ice creams, sundaes and brownies.

The ice cream menu will include a selection of flavours including chocolate, butter caramel, strawberries and cream, and a vegan option.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: "After the success of Churros on the Square, we are confident that Jo Jo’s will do just as well, offering a tasty and indulgent treat for visitors.”

Jo Jo's will be open daily and is due to launch on Tuesday, May 10.

Other recent retailer openings in Chantry Place include Hobbs, The Barkery and Phase Eight.

There is also a pop-up in the centre from May 5 to May 8 by Polestar, showcasing its luxury electric cars.