Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Artisan ice cream stand to open at city shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:35 PM May 5, 2022
Chantry Square, Chantry Place, Norwich

Jo Jo's Ice Cream stand will be in Chantry Square with Starbucks and Churros - Credit: Grace Piercy

A luxury ice cream company is bringing its chilly delights to a shopping centre in Norwich.

Jo Jo's ice cream is opening a stand next to Starbucks and Churros in Chantry Square.

The stand, outside Chantry Place shopping centre, will serve a range of artisan ice creams, sundaes and brownies.

The ice cream menu will include a selection of flavours including chocolate, butter caramel, strawberries and cream, and a vegan option.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: "After the success of Churros on the Square, we are confident that Jo Jo’s will do just as well, offering a tasty and indulgent treat for visitors.”

Jo Jo's will be open daily and is due to launch on Tuesday, May 10.

Other recent retailer openings in Chantry Place include Hobbs, The Barkery and Phase Eight.

There is also a pop-up in the centre from May 5 to May 8 by Polestar, showcasing its luxury electric cars.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mark Pauley, left, has opened his home to Marina Misiura, centre, her mother Liydmula, right, and her six-year-old son

Subscriber Exclusive

'Our life begins here' - Ukrainian family celebrates new home in Norwich

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
City Academy, Bluebell Road

City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Norwich murder victim named as tributes made to 'nice guy'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The new salads at Botanical Garden Bar launched in collaboration with chef Meg Greenacre.

Food and Drink

Hidden bar in Norwich launches new menu for 2022 season with city chef

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon