15 of the best pub gardens in Norwich

Video

Published: 4:34 PM April 8, 2021

The pub garden at The Reindeer in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

When it comes to great pubs, Norwich is spoilt for choice and these are just some of the brilliant beer gardens in the city reopening on April 12.

1. The Garden House, Pembroke Road

The Garden House - Credit: The Garden House

This popular Golden Triangle pub boasts one of the largest beer gardens in the city and there is also a marquee for rainier days.

Landlord and landlady Jonathon and Tanya Childs have also gone above and beyond during the pandemic, including giving free pizza to families in need and donating meal pouches and flasks to the homeless in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

2. The Angel Gardens, Angel Road

The Angel Gardens - Credit: The Angel Gardens

This traditional pub has a spacious back garden, with plenty of benches and plants, and there is also an undercover area with sofas for a cosy catch up with loved ones.

In the front and back garden combined there is space for 100 people and you can book for food tables.

3. William and Florence, Unthank Road

William and Florence - Credit: William and Florence

The back garden area has just been refurbished ahead of its reopening on April 12, which includes a new patio.

At the front of the pub, there are benches with table heaters under canopies and alongside the regular menu, its popular brunch will be available every day from 10am to 12pm when it reopens.

4. The Black Horse, Earlham Road

The Black Horse - Credit: The Black Horse

With a brilliant selection of beers and a beautiful beer garden, it is no surprise that The Black Horse gets packed out every summer.

It is set to reopen on April 15, with plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes on offer, and it is not taking bookings.

5. The Reindeer, Dereham Road

The Reindeer - Credit: The Reindeer

This garden is a real haven, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, with plenty of seats and parasols for sunnier days.

It is also not taking bookings, apart from on Sundays for roast dinners and for live music events.

Dough at Deer, which has a residency in the kitchen, will be serving up delicious pizzas to takeaway or eat-in on April 12 and then from Thursday to Saturday each week.

6. The Plough, St Benedicts Street

The Plough - Credit: The Plough

Located in the Norwich Lanes and owned by Grain Brewery, this beer garden is a great spot to unwind in after visiting the nearby independent shops.

Alongside an impressive selection of cask and keg beers, there is also a range of tasty cocktails and it is reopening from April 14.

7. The Unthank Arms, Newmarket Street

The Unthank Arms - Credit: The Unthank Arms

Although The Unthanks Arms is not reopening until April 29, it is already taking bookings and it is worth securing your spot early as the garden is always popular over spring and summer.

There are plenty of seats undercover and on offer are real ales, ciders and over 30 wines, with tasty food including a roast on Sundays.

8. The York, Leicester Street

The York - Credit: The York

The garden at The York is massive, so there is no problem spacing out from other groups, and food and drink is ordered on an app with table service.

The no-fuss menu includes light bites and sides, chicken wings, topped fries and burgers.

9. The Georgian Town House, Unthank Road

The Georgian Townhouse beer garden Picture: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Archant

The Georgian Town House is set to reopen for walk-ins and bookings from April 12, with crowd-pleasing dishes on the menu alongside draught and bottled beers, ciders, spirits and soft drinks.

There are plenty of benches and it is also very dog-friendly, with a Pooch Hooch filled with water.

10. Gibraltar Gardens, Heigham Street

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Landlord and landlady Jason and Julia Carter took over the pub in December 2019 and despite being faced with the pandemic in their first year have made a great impression on locals, running street food and music events when allowed.

Norwich Paddleboard Hire has also recently launched its new base at the pub if you fancy making a day out of it with friends.

11. The Eagle, Newmarket Road

The Eagle - Credit: Archant

The Eagle in Newmarket Road boasts a large garden that was refurbished last year and it has plenty of seating and a terrace with patio heaters.

Alongside a great range of beers, you can also enjoy pub classic dishes and its Sunday roasts are very popular.

12. Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap - Credit: The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap at the heart of NR3 is a beer lover's paradise, with a huge selection of keg, cask and bottled beers available.

There is plenty of space to sit across its front and back garden, with no need to book, and loaded chip joint Motherchip has a permanent residency there and it also recently introduced burgers.

13. The Last Pub Standing, King Street

The Last Pub Standing - Credit: Archant

The Last Pub Standing's garden is a hidden haven in the city centre and a canopy was put up in part of it last year so customers can still sit outside when its raining.

It is opening on April 15 and Norwich Soul Kitchen, which has a residency there, will be back serving Caribbean-inspired fusion food from the outside hatch.

14. The Rumsey Wells, St Andrews Street

The Rumsey Wells - Credit: The Rumsey Wells

Adnams pub The Rumsey Wells has a beer garden packed with character and it has recently been given it a refresh with plants and tables painted by local artists.

Food on offer is from Brick Pizza or Pieminister and landlord and landlady Dan and Katie Searle are also organisers of the Scandinavian-inspired food and drink event Mysabar, which launched at Christmas and is returning to Castle Gardens on April 15.

15. The Belgian Monk, Pottergate

The Belgian Monk - Credit: The Belgian Monk

The outdoor area at this popular pub had a revamp late last year and there is now a covered terrace with overhead heaters and it is decorated with Belgian flags.

It is reopening for walk-ins on April 15 and you will be able enjoy delicious beer, including its popular Ter Dolen Kriek sweet cherry beer, alongside a reduced small snack and light bites menu.

- Check online for each pub for its current opening times.