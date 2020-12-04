News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Scandinavian-style outdoor bar opens in Norwich for Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:42 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 6:14 PM December 4, 2020
Mysabar winter beer garden has opened in Castle Gardens in Norwich, pictured is one of the organisers Seth Maclot.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Norwich as winter beer garden Mysabar has opened for the festive season. 

It is located in Castle Gardens and is a collaboration between Dan and Katie Searle, siblings and landlords of The Rumsey Wells pub, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, who own local company Lunar Stretch Tents, and there is food and drink from local vendors.

Both businesses have been impacted heavily this year by coronavirus, with the pub having to deal with various restrictions and lockdown closures and Lunar Stretch Tents had the majority of weddings and parties cancelled. 

But determined to make sure 2020 ends on a high, they have teamed up to create Mysabar and it is based around the Scandinavian mindset of cosiness and embracing winter.

Mr Maclot said: "We had to diversify and find different avenues to keep business going.

Mysabar, a Scandinavian-style outdoor bar, has opened in Norwich's Castle Gardens 

"Mysa is a Swedish word which means snug or cosy and the idea was to create a space that was like that but also open due to the current situation."

Inside the tent there are wooden tables with candles and blankets, heaters and simple decoration, with hanging lights and Christmas trees. 

Mixed households of up to six can meet there and customers can order by scanning a QR code and it is all table service.


Customers order at Mysabar by scanning a QR code on the table. 

The vendors, which are in a separate tent and all from Norwich, are Moco Kitchen, The Urban Eatery, Figbar and Salt and Kofra offers coffee, hot chocolate and mulled wine.

There is an 18-tap beer bar in a third tent, which includes beers from Adnams in Southwold and Duration Brewing in west Norfolk, and cocktails cans and soft drinks are also available. 

The bar has proved hugely popular and all tickets, which are free, are sold out until December 20. 

The organisers are now planning to add more daytime slots and want to extend its run until mid-January. 

Mysabar has outdoor heaters and blankets to keep groups warm 

Mr Maclot added: "I think people want to go out and do things at the moment and being able to create an outdoor environment with cover goes down well. 

"It is good to support local businesses and the setting is great overlooking the castle."

Visit mysabar.co.uk for the latest updates.


