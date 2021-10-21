Video
Rug tufting studio inspired by TikTok craze opens in Norwich
A Norwich artist has opened a rug-making studio after being inspired by the TikTok tufting trend - and her wares feature everything from smiley faces to Squid Game.
Tufting puts a modern spin on traditional rug making, with a special gun used to weave yarn through a stretched piece of monk's cloth.
It has seen a surge in popularity since the start of the pandemic, with people turning to DIY crafts to ease lockdown boredom.
Jamie Hoang, 28, was one of the people who got hooked on the craze and spent many hours learning the craft.
Miss Hoang, who lives in Norwich, has now opened Wang Studio at 125 Ber Street, where people can learn to make the rugs by booking a workshop and she is currently looking to do Christmas parties too.
She said: "I have always been creative and I saw tufting at the beginning of lockdown on TikTok and thought it looked really interesting.
"I tried punch needling at first, which is the manual way to make rugs, and then I bought the gun and watched lots of YouTube videos."
She set up a TikTok account called @wangstudiouk in January this year and has since had thousands of views.
She decided to take the plunge and open a studio this October after someone messaged her who had seen her videos and asked if she would teach them tufting.
People can also go into the shop and arrange commissions and buy rugs along with fluffy coasters and phone cases.
Her window display features the doll from hit Netflix show Squid Game, a smiley face, a Tamagotchi and a floppy disc and it has been catching the attention of passers-by.
Miss Hoang added: "A lot of people have been taking photos of the window, I like to go for quirky and whacky branding and I like retro pieces.
"This is the only tufting studio in Norwich and with Christmas coming I do commissions so could turn your child's artwork into a rug and I also do little gifts."
