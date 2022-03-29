Game on! New VR venue coming to Norwich
- Credit: Unknown VR
Norwich is set to welcome a new virtual reality venue to the city.
Unknown VR, located in Ber Street, will introduce its first game 'The Warp' - offering customers an immersive multiplayer experience.
Powered by XIST technology, the interactive four-player VR game allows players to explore at will through its free-roam feature.
Matt Martin, CEO of Unknown, said: "We are extremely excited to be bringing the first Unknown venue to Norwich on April 9.
"We're providing a new and exciting entertainment option that brings people together to experience social virtual reality gaming."
Players will be equipped with a headset and hand controllers that have been adapted to look like futuristic guns.
There are no cables or backpacks in the experience and realistic avatars copy gamers' movements.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole
- 2 Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack
- 3 Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city
- 4 Food critic Grace Dent heaps praise on city restaurant
- 5 Kids' play park left in 'unacceptable state' by vandals
- 6 Crews on scene of early morning building fire in Norwich
- 7 Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture
- 8 Rail services resume after person hit by train near Norwich
- 9 Roadworks in Norwich you should know about this week
- 10 Police search for DNA matches 20 years after murder of Norwich woman
The VR venue will open in Ber Street on Saturday, April 9.