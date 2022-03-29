Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Game on! New VR venue coming to Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:08 PM March 29, 2022
Unknown VR is set to introduce a new multiplayer experience to Norwich.

Norwich is set to welcome a new virtual reality venue to the city.

Unknown VR, located in Ber Street, will introduce its first game 'The Warp' - offering customers an immersive multiplayer experience.

Powered by XIST technology, the interactive four-player VR game allows players to explore at will through its free-roam feature.

Players will be equipped with a headset and hand controllers that have been adapted to look like futuristic guns.

Matt Martin, CEO of Unknown, said: "We are extremely excited to be bringing the first Unknown venue to Norwich on April 9.

"We're providing a new and exciting entertainment option that brings people together to experience social virtual reality gaming."

The VR venue will open in Ber Street, Norwich, on April 9.

There are no cables or backpacks in the experience and realistic avatars copy gamers' movements.

The VR venue will open in Ber Street on Saturday, April 9.

