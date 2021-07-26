News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich restaurant named one of best vegan spots in UK

Jasper King

Published: 7:39 PM July 26, 2021   
tipsy vegan

The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedict's Street has been named as one of the best vegan spots in the UK. - Credit: D Faulkner

A Norwich restaurant has been crowned one of the best vegan spots in the UK.

The travel company TripAdvisor has unveiled its Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards for 2021, which takes into account millions of reviews. 

tipsy vegan

Meals from the Tipsy Vegan. - Credit: Courtesy of the Tipsy Veg

As part of these awards, a list has been compiled of the best vegan spots in the UK and The Tipsy Vegan on Norwich's St Benedict's Street has come out at an impressive number 6 in the whole of the UK.

This restaurant is entirely vegan and boasts a tempting range of dishes, from brunch to burgers.

Almost everything on the menu is made from scratch including Hollandaise sauce and vegan bacon.

tipsy vegan

Korean Bao Buns at The Tipsy Vegan. - Credit: Doug Faulkner

Some of the reviews on the TripAdvisor site describe The Tipsy Vegan as "simply the best vegan restaurant in town."

Other reviews note that it is "a fantastic find in the heart of Norwich, a must for any foodie."

