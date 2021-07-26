Norwich restaurant named one of best vegan spots in UK
- Credit: D Faulkner
A Norwich restaurant has been crowned one of the best vegan spots in the UK.
The travel company TripAdvisor has unveiled its Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards for 2021, which takes into account millions of reviews.
As part of these awards, a list has been compiled of the best vegan spots in the UK and The Tipsy Vegan on Norwich's St Benedict's Street has come out at an impressive number 6 in the whole of the UK.
This restaurant is entirely vegan and boasts a tempting range of dishes, from brunch to burgers.
Almost everything on the menu is made from scratch including Hollandaise sauce and vegan bacon.
You may also want to watch:
Some of the reviews on the TripAdvisor site describe The Tipsy Vegan as "simply the best vegan restaurant in town."
Other reviews note that it is "a fantastic find in the heart of Norwich, a must for any foodie."
Most Read
- 1 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
- 2 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
- 3 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
- 4 Police and SOS Bus see busy night as clubbing returns to city
- 5 Pupils will start September term in different school over safety fears
- 6 Where are the best rooftop bars in Norwich?
- 7 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
- 8 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
- 9 Taxi companies hit by driver shortages as demand increases
- 10 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing