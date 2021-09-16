Seven Norwich restaurants nominated for national curry awards

Published: 11:59 AM September 16, 2021

Namaste Village is up for Best Vegetarian Restaurant at the English Curry Awards. - Credit: Archant

Seven Norwich restaurants have been nominated for prizes at the English Curry Awards 2021.

Restaurants in the city feature across five categories, including Street Food Restaurant of the Year, Best Vegetarian Restaurant, Most Wanted East, Restaurant of the Year East and Takeaway of the Year.

The English Curry Awards is an annual competition which aims to celebrate Asian talent across the UK's curry industry, with the finalist shortlist decided by public vote.

One of the dishes at Namaste Village - Credit: Submitted

Namaste Village, a vegetarian and vegan Indian restaurant in Queen's Road, has been shortlisted for Best Vegetarian Restaurant.

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for the restaurant, said the nomination reflects the "growing interest" in vegan food.

"It's amazing to be shortlisted for this award and to be recognised nationwide," she said. "It's really motivating for the whole team and it's great to know we are making our customers happy.

"We have people from around the world visit us which is exciting, and it's great to see the growing interest in vegan and vegetarian food."

Dhaba at Fifteen won Street Food Restaurant of the Year in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Dhaba at Fifteen, is nominated for Street Food Restaurant of the Year, having previously won the category in 2019.

For owner Jahangir Ali, 31, the nomination came as a welcome surprise after what has been a challenging year for many restaurants in the city.

"It's been up and down for us, so we feel really pleased to be nominated," he said. "Things are getting better and better for us at the moment and the support from the locals has been amazing.

"Fingers crossed we can win again but it's just amazing to have been shortlisted for the final after the year we've had."

The 'chocomosa' served at Dhaba At Fifteen. Photo: Dhaba At Fifteen - Credit: Dhaba 15

Other Norwich restaurants which have been nominated this year are Spice Valley in Tombland, Merchants of Spice in Colegate, Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road, Indian Feast on Norwich market and Ali Tandoori in Magdalen Street.

Ali Spice in Coltishall and Tamarind Indian Fine Dining in Blofield have also been nominated.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport on October 18.