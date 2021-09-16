News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Seven Norwich restaurants nominated for national curry awards

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:59 AM September 16, 2021   
Namaste Village owner Vijay Jetani (second from right). The restaurant is cooking hundreds of meals

Namaste Village is up for Best Vegetarian Restaurant at the English Curry Awards. - Credit: Archant

Seven Norwich restaurants have been nominated for prizes at the English Curry Awards 2021.

Restaurants in the city feature across five categories, including Street Food Restaurant of the Year, Best Vegetarian Restaurant, Most Wanted East, Restaurant of the Year East and Takeaway of the Year. 

The English Curry Awards is an annual competition which aims to celebrate Asian talent across the UK's curry industry, with the finalist shortlist decided by public vote. 

Gobi Masaledar, made with cauliflower and multiple Indian spices, will be served by Namaste Village 

One of the dishes at Namaste Village - Credit: Submitted

Namaste Village, a vegetarian and vegan Indian restaurant in Queen's Road, has been shortlisted for Best Vegetarian Restaurant. 

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for the restaurant, said the nomination reflects the "growing interest" in vegan food. 

"It's amazing to be shortlisted for this award and to be recognised nationwide," she said. "It's really motivating for the whole team and it's great to know we are making our customers happy.

"We have people from around the world visit us which is exciting, and it's great to see the growing interest in vegan and vegetarian food."

Owner of Dhaba at 15 Jahangir Ali (pictured right) with cousin Onik Choudhury celebrating success at

Dhaba at Fifteen won Street Food Restaurant of the Year in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Dhaba at Fifteen, is nominated for Street Food Restaurant of the Year, having previously won the category in 2019. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies in crash on A47
  2. 2 Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter
  3. 3 Man found in city flat named at inquest
  1. 4 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  2. 5 Villagers' outrage as trees and hedges axed in ongoing battle
  3. 6 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret
  4. 7 New homes to be built at former hospital site struck by arson attack
  5. 8 Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church
  6. 9 'Nearly broke his arm': Parents' horror as ANOTHER park vandalised
  7. 10 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

For owner Jahangir Ali, 31, the nomination came as a welcome surprise after what has been a challenging year for many restaurants in the city.

"It's been up and down for us, so we feel really pleased to be nominated," he said. "Things are getting better and better for us at the moment and the support from the locals has been amazing.

"Fingers crossed we can win again but it's just amazing to have been shortlisted for the final after the year we've had."

The 'chocomosa' served at Dhaba At Fifteen. Photo: Dhaba At Fifteen

The 'chocomosa' served at Dhaba At Fifteen. Photo: Dhaba At Fifteen - Credit: Dhaba 15

Other Norwich restaurants which have been nominated this year are Spice Valley in Tombland, Merchants of Spice in Colegate, Taj Mahal in Aylsham Road, Indian Feast on Norwich market and Ali Tandoori in Magdalen Street. 

Ali Spice in Coltishall and Tamarind Indian Fine Dining in Blofield have also been nominated. 

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn at Birmingham Airport on October 18. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The car flipped over onto its back

Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Sam Avery at the disused St Peter Parmentergate church in King Street, where he is moving his Drug S

At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Feast on the market is closing down

Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon