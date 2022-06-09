Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Pub's deli in NR3 to introduce outdoor seating and antipasti boards

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:02 AM June 9, 2022
An NR3 bottle shop and deli will soon be offering a "continental experience" in the city, with the introduction of outdoor seating and antipasti boards.

Arti Cans and Bottles, at the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road, has been off to a successful start since it launched back in February.

The business offers natural wines, "funky" beers, and specially selected cheese and deli meats, promising everything you would need for a "perfect night in".

But with summer on the horizon, manager Harley Wright said they wanted to offer a place for customers to crack open their bottles and relax in the sunshine.

The 27-year-old said: "The shop has been going great and we have a lot of repeat customers.

"I had the idea for outdoor seating after a recent trip to France. I wanted to bring that European, continental experience here.

"It also gives people the opportunity to try what we have to offer and we can talk them through the products.

"It's the perfect place to relax with friends and enjoy a bottle of wine or beer."

Small antipasti boards with olives, cheese, and sundried tomatoes will also be on offer.

The changes will be introduced on Tuesday, June 14.

