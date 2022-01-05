Wolf Alice postpone gig in Norwich due to rise in Covid cases

Wolf Alice have cancelled their January tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: PA

Indie rock band Wolf Alice said they are “gutted” to announce the postponement of their January tour.

The decision was made due to the continuing spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant which the band described as a “volatile time”.

The tour, in support of their third album Blue Weekend, was set to reach Norwich on January 10 with a gig at the University of East Anglia’s LCR venue.

But in a statement online, the band said they feel it is the responsible decision to cancel all shows.

They wrote: “We are absolutely gutted to announce that we have decided to postpone our upcoming tour this January.

“As the Covid pandemic seems to be getting worse and with an overwhelming number of daily cases it feels like a particularly volatile time to go ahead with such a large tour.

“People’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows.

“We are already working to get rescheduled dates confirmed ASAP and will be making an announcement in the following weeks, all tickets will remain valid for re-scheduled shows and refunds are available if you are unable to attend the new dates.

“We are sorry to do this but we feel like this is the responsible decision for the current climate of the pandemic.”

The band formed in London in 2010 and have released three top 10 albums, including Blue Weekend which reached number one.

But Wolf Alice aren’t the only musicians to cancel gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic in Norwich in recent months.

In December Paul Weller ended his tour early after he caught Covid.

Weller, who found fame as the frontman of The Jam, cancelled his show at the UEA LCR in Norwich on December 3.

Frank Turner has also cancelled his January gig in Norwich due to the developing coronavirus situation.

The folk-punk artist and his band, the Sleeping Souls, were set to play on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the University of East Anglia's LCR venue as part of a nationwide tour.

All tickets will be refunded and it is hoped the shows can be rescheduled "when safe to do so".







