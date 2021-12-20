Frank Turner cancels Norwich show due to Covid 'getting worse'

Frank Turner has announced the cancellation of his Norwich show in January - Credit: PA WIRE

Frank Turner has cancelled his January gig in Norwich due to the developing coronavirus situation.

The folk-punk artist and his band, the Sleeping Souls, were set to play on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the University of East Anglia's LCR venue as part of a nationwide tour.

All tickets will be refunded and it is hoped the shows can be rescheduled "when safe to do so".

It's with a VERY heavy heart that I must announce The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere dates in Jan / Feb 2022 have sadly been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded for now and I assure you we will do our very best to get new dates scheduled when it's safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/XYxk3R3lWz — Frank Turner (@frankturner) December 20, 2021

In a video posted on Twitter, Frank Turner said: "Like everyone else we are watching the news at the moment and it seems like the situation is bad and is getting worse.

"Throughout everything that’s happened over the past two years we’ve never wanted to be part of the problem and be the cause of people getting sick.

"So with the heaviest of hearts we have decided that the 2022 tour will have to be cancelled."

In light of the announcement, Frank Turner will be performing solo for an online fundraising event to help support his tour crew.