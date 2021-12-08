News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'I caught the dreaded Covid' says music legend after cancelled city gig

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:16 PM December 8, 2021
Paul Weller at Forest Live 2019 Photo: Steve Hunt

Paul Weller had to cancel his Norwich show after he caught Covid. - Credit: Archant

Rockstar Paul Weller has told of his disappointment at having to end his tour early after he caught Covid.

Weller, who found fame as the frontman of The Jam, cancelled his show at the UEA LCR in Norwich on December 3 and said that a band member had tested positive for Covid.

He has now tweeted that it was him that had caught coronavirus.

He wrote on Wednesday, December 8: "I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows. I caught the dreaded Covid so that was that!

"I hope we can reschedule the shows for next year. This tour was so great, we loved every show, it was so great to be out again and playing.

"Great set, band and crowd! I hope we can do it again next year. Let us hope for a better year ahead - Happy Holidays."

Weller last played in Norfolk in 2019 at an event in Thetford Forest.

Coronavirus
Norwich News

