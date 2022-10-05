Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:51 PM October 5, 2022
Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground. 

Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Winter Wonderland

Glide into Christmas as Norfolk is getting its very own Winter Wonderland over the festive season.

The event is running at the Norfolk Showground on the outskirts of Norwich from Friday, November 18 until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

There will be a real ice rink at Winter Wonderland. 

There will be a real ice rink at Winter Wonderland - Credit: Winter Wonderland

Opening times vary depending on the day and date, with extended hours during the Christmas holidays, and it first launched in Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire in 2016.

Following its success there, Winter Wonderland is heading to Norfolk for the first time and the main attraction will be a real ice rink.

Slots last 45 minutes with skate hire included and it is the first proper rink in the city for a few years.

Families were left disappointed in 2021 by an artificial one at Carrow Road made with plastic tiles run by another company.

Michelle Matthews, who runs Winter Wonderland with husband Darren, said: "This event is different for Norfolk and there is nothing like this outside London.

Winter Wonderland first launched in Stoke-on-Trent in 2016. 

Winter Wonderland first launched in Stoke-on-Trent in 2016 - Credit: Winter Wonderland

"It is so costly to get to the capital on the train for families and for much less they can come and have a wonderful day with us.

"In Stoke-on-Trent the footfall has grown each year and word spreads further afield, with people's relatives coming to the area to visit them to coincide with Winter Wonderland."

Tuck into delicious food at Winter Wonderland. 

Tuck into delicious food at Winter Wonderland - Credit: Winter Wonderland

There will be a Santa's grotto, mini Christmas market, selling everything from cheese to jewellery, and food traders with brownies, crêpes, bratwurst and turkey and pork rolls.

This is alongside a range of bars, serving mulled wine, with one designed as an igloo. 

Mr and Mrs Matthews have also run Funderworld touring theme park since 2017, which has previously been at the Norfolk Showground.

There will be a range of rides at Winter Wonderland. 

There will be a range of rides at Winter Wonderland - Credit: Winter Wonderland

The rides at Winter Wonderland will include three rollercoasters, with the Crazy Mouse, Santa's Sleigh and a smaller one for children.

Mrs Matthews, 49, said: "We use predominately local vendors as we want to support the local area. 

"Come along and experience the magic of Christmas with your family and friends."

Entry tickets cost £4 through the Norfolk Showground website, with under-fours free, and ice skating costs from £10.50 per person and includes admission.

