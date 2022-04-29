UK's largest mobile theme park coming to Norfolk

Evan Bedwell, left, and Archie Drake, both 12, enjoying the Air Raid ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Thrill seekers of all ages are in for a great day out as Funderworld returns to the Norfolk Showground.

The UK's largest mobile theme park will be there from Friday, May 13 until Sunday, June 5, which coincides with the bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There will be more than 25 rides and attractions and you get four hours of unlimited riding with either a thrill seeker, adventurer or tots wristband.

Rides include the Crazy Mouse rollercoaster, 60-metre sky swing and the Freefall Miami.

There are also family favourites such as the Ultimate Waltzer and dodgem cars and for younger visitors tea cups, the Crazy Jungle Playhouse and Flying Mini Jets.

Family fun on the Go Gater ride at the Funderworld Theme Park. From back, Sharni Charlton holding five-month-old Isabella Ward; Ayisha May holding 11-month-old Blake; with Sumayah Simpson, four, and Jaylen Charlton, seven. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Try your luck at game stalls such as hook a duck and hoopla too.

The food and drink available will include burgers, doughnuts and speciality coffees.

Buy wristbands and see opening times at funderworld.com