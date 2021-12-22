'Is this the worse ice rink in the world?'

Opinion

Lucky me ... my editor sent me to Carrow Road Festive Fair to have a go at 'ice skating'.

The 'rink' caused some disappointment after it turned out that it was actually made of a handful of white plastic pieces. No ice in sight.

After a backlash from punters the tickets for entry have been reduced from £10 to £5, but the, ahem, 'ice skating' remains priced at £14.50.

The fair's final day was quiet. Perhaps due to word spreading of people's disappointment. But then let's be honest, it was never really buzzing.

The 'ice rink' at Carrow Road Festive Fair - made up of puzzle pieces of white plastic - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The two reindeer remained in their pen which had even less hay and looked somehow even sadder. Beside them were the two small trees behind barriers. And still they remain undecorated.

Many ice skating slots had limited availability earlier in the week. But when I booked there were plenty.

I last went ice skating as a child when Planet Ice in Drayton High Road was still open - and had REAL ice. And though I liked roller skates as a child I was never proficient, once going to A&E after a particularly nasty fall.

The wobbly ridges between the plastic puzzle pieces that make up the 'rink' didn't help in keeping me on my feet. Each join between the pieces threatened my balance.

I fell repeatedly - basically it had to be more of a shuffle. One fall was particularly good - a very slow split as my skates slid in opposite directions.

Grace Piercy, Norwich Evening News reporter, right before she fell over on the 'rink' at Carrow Road Festive Fair - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

I wasn't too embarrassed though - the children around me were slipping over as well.

I shuffled about very gracefully for around 15 minutes before deciding to take the skates off.

This may not be the worse ice rink in the world but it's not great. The idea is a good one - perhaps next year it will come back MUCH better?

A spokesman for Norwich City Football Club said: "The club is aware of the feedback on the Festive Fair at Carrow Road. Unfortunately, some of the previously booked Christmas stalls and activity areas were cancelled at late notice. The club acknowledges and apologises to those disappointed by the ice rink."