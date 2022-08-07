9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023

Six the Musical is returning to Norwich Theatre Royal by popular demand. - Credit: Johan Persson

From Six to Sister Act, you do not need to fork out on train tickets to London as some of the West End's biggest shows are heading to the city.

This is what you have got to look forward to in 2023 at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Sister Act. - Credit: Supplied

1. Sister Act, January 10-14

Everyone's favourite nun is on the run in this hit show, heading on tour direct from London.

The musical tells the story of disco diva Deloris who witnesses a murder and is placed in a convent under protective custody where she transforms the choir.

The show stars West End sensation Lizzie Bea and Emmerdale star Sandra Marvin.

Mousetrap is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

2. The Mousetrap, January 23-28

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play and it first opened on London's West End in 1952.

In this murder mystery a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives they discover that one of them is a killer.

Girl from the North Country. - Credit: Girl from the North Country

3. Girl From The North Country, February 28 to March 4

This show, which has been on the West End and Broadway, by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan.

It is set in 1934 in the heartland of America and audiences meet a group of wayward souls that cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse.

They realise nothing is what it seems and find themselves facing unspoken truths.

Derren Brown: Showman is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

4. Derren Brown: Showman, March 21-25

The award-winning master of mind control Derren Brown is finally heading to the Theatre Royal after the show was rescheduled due to Covid.

The show is also transferring to the West End at London's Apollo Theatre from December 2022 to March 2023 ahead of the Norwich run.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical. - Credit: Strictly Ballroom the Musical

5. Strictly Ballroom the Musical, April 10-15

Strictly Ballroom the Musical is foxtrotting into Norwich and it is based on the blockbuster 1992 film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The show is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland and stars Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, with direction from judge and choreographer Craig Revel Horwood.

It will bring together a cast of more than 20 world-class performers.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, April 19 to 29

Make sure to get your golden ticket to see this devilishly delicious adaptation of Roald Dahl's timeless classic, with West End star Gareth Snook playing Willy Wonka.

It tells the story of Charlie Bucket who wins a trip to Wonka Chocolate Factory along with four other children.

But down the sugary corridors and among the edible delights, the five winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Titanic the Musical is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

7. Titanic the Musical, May 1-6

Titanic the Musical is a stunning and stirring production which focuses on the hopes and dreams of the passengers who boarded the RMS Titanic in 1912.

It was on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York when it sank, with 1517 people losing their lives.

The original Broadway production won five Tony awards, including best musical, best score and best book.

Six is returning to Norwich in 2023. - Credit: Johan Persson

8. Six, May 16-21

Global smash-hit Six is back at Norwich Theatre Royal by popular demand in 2023.

It sees the wives of Henry VIII transform from Tudor Queens into popstars, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a high-octane 80-minute celebration of girl power.

Six first came to the city in 2018 on its debut tour at Norwich Playhouse.

West End cast of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

9. The Ocean at the End of the Lane, September 5-9

Adapted from the 2013 novel by Neil Gaiman, also behind Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman, comes this major new stage show by the National Theatre.

This thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play and his friend Lettie would claim it was an ocean.