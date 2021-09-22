News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Review

Six review: Pitch-perfect queens will have you laughing your head off

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:49 PM September 22, 2021   
The cast of Six the Musical.

Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Vicki Manser as Katherine Howard, Lauren Drew as Catherine of Aragon, Maddison Bulleyment as Anne Boleyn, Shekinah McFarlane as Anna of Cleves and Elena Gyasi as Catherine Parr in Six the Musical. - Credit: JOHAN PERSSON

Six the Musical is back in the city where it all began, telling the story of Henry VIII's wives as you have never heard it before. 

Six made its debut at the Norwich Playhouse in 2018 and since its humble beginnings it has become a global phenomenon and its fanbase 'The Queendom' has become a huge community. 

This week, the UK tour is at Norwich Theatre Royal, marking the venue's official reopening back at full capacity since the pandemic started.

The cast of Six the Musical.

Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Maddison Bulleyment as Anne Boleyn, Shekinah McFarlane as Anna of Cleves, Lauren Drew as Catherine of Aragon, Elena Gyasi as Catherine Parr and Vicki Manser as Katherine Howard in Six the Musical. - Credit: JOHAN PERSSON

The show takes the tale that everyone knows of 'divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived' and turns it on its head as the Tudor queens become a girlband - think The Spice Girls of the 16th century.

During the 80-minute concert-style musical, the six wives tell of their historical heartbreak by each performing a gut-wrenching solo in order of their marriages to Henry. 

The format is a competition and the audience are told at the start that whoever they choose as having the hardest time will become the lead singer.

However, instead of becoming a scrapping contest it turns into a celebration of female empowerment and being in charge of your own story.

Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour in Six the Musical. 

Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour in Six the Musical. - Credit: JOHAN PERSSON

Most Read

  1. 1 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  2. 2 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
  3. 3 Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich
  1. 4 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
  2. 5 WATCH: Moment schoolgirl drenched by driver - but is it a crime?
  3. 6 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  4. 7 Public consultation launched over proposed 1,600 home development
  5. 8 Tributes to Norwich mum who died from breast cancer aged 47
  6. 9 City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?
  7. 10 Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats

All six queens brought their own flavour, and regional accents, to the roles, and Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon) and Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour) had particularly standout vocals. 

Caitlin's rendition of Heart of Stone, telling of her love for Henry and inner strength was stunning and saw the high-octane show take a sombre turn.

Jennifer Caldwell was hilarious as Anne Boleyn, making sure all the other queens knew she had it worst, and Shekinah McFarlane had the audience in the palm of her hand as Anna of Cleves with her full throttle rap song Get Down.

The cast of Six the Musical

Vicki Manser as Katherine Howard, Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Kat Bax on Bass, Shekinah McFarlane as Anna of Cleves, Elena Gyasi as Catherine Parr, Maddison Bulleyment as Anne Boleyn and Lauren Drew as Catherine of Aragon in Six the Musical. - Credit: JOHAN PERSSON

Rave song Haus of Holbein saw the cast, including the all-female band, put on glow in the dark collars and sunglasses and the lyrics were genius. 

Vicki Manser brought the sass and powerhouse vocals as Katherine Howard, thrusting the relatively unknown queen into the spotlight, and Natalie Pilkington as Catherine Parr brought the show to a triumphant close. 

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' show is a complete triumph filled with catchy songs that will be stuck in my head for weeks.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Kingfisher Meadow development in Horsford

Broadland District Council | Special Report

Calls to stop major development in expanding village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle was closed for a street party to celebrate Norfolk's Car Free Day

Norfolk County Council

Streets in Norwich close for car-free day

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Caroline Flack's mum to open 'grief café' in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Great Reads Discount Bookstore is closing down in Castle Street

Bookshop to close with clothing store set to move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon