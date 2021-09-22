Review
Six review: Pitch-perfect queens will have you laughing your head off
- Credit: JOHAN PERSSON
Six the Musical is back in the city where it all began, telling the story of Henry VIII's wives as you have never heard it before.
Six made its debut at the Norwich Playhouse in 2018 and since its humble beginnings it has become a global phenomenon and its fanbase 'The Queendom' has become a huge community.
This week, the UK tour is at Norwich Theatre Royal, marking the venue's official reopening back at full capacity since the pandemic started.
The show takes the tale that everyone knows of 'divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived' and turns it on its head as the Tudor queens become a girlband - think The Spice Girls of the 16th century.
During the 80-minute concert-style musical, the six wives tell of their historical heartbreak by each performing a gut-wrenching solo in order of their marriages to Henry.
The format is a competition and the audience are told at the start that whoever they choose as having the hardest time will become the lead singer.
However, instead of becoming a scrapping contest it turns into a celebration of female empowerment and being in charge of your own story.
All six queens brought their own flavour, and regional accents, to the roles, and Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon) and Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour) had particularly standout vocals.
Caitlin's rendition of Heart of Stone, telling of her love for Henry and inner strength was stunning and saw the high-octane show take a sombre turn.
Jennifer Caldwell was hilarious as Anne Boleyn, making sure all the other queens knew she had it worst, and Shekinah McFarlane had the audience in the palm of her hand as Anna of Cleves with her full throttle rap song Get Down.
Rave song Haus of Holbein saw the cast, including the all-female band, put on glow in the dark collars and sunglasses and the lyrics were genius.
Vicki Manser brought the sass and powerhouse vocals as Katherine Howard, thrusting the relatively unknown queen into the spotlight, and Natalie Pilkington as Catherine Parr brought the show to a triumphant close.
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' show is a complete triumph filled with catchy songs that will be stuck in my head for weeks.