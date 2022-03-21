Derren Brown forced to cancel all his Norwich shows

Derren Brown has cancelled his Norwich shows after getting Covid. - Credit: Supplied

Derren Brown fans will be disappointed this week as the illusionist has cancelled all his Norwich shows due to Covid.

He had been set to perform at Norwich Theatre Royal from Tuesday to Saturday on his Showman tour.

A spokesman for Norwich Theatre Royal said: "Ahead of Derren Brown’s visit to Norwich for Showman at Norwich Theatre Royal this week [March 22-26], he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to perform.

"We are working with producers to explore new dates to reschedule Showman and thank you for your patience.

"All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Norwich Theatre Box Office when we have more information.

"We know this news will come as a disappointment to Derren’s many fans, and we join with them to wish him a speedy recovery."