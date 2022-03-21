Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Derren Brown forced to cancel all his Norwich shows

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:56 PM March 21, 2022
Derren Brown has cancelled his Norwich shows after getting Covid. 

Derren Brown has cancelled his Norwich shows after getting Covid. - Credit: Supplied

Derren Brown fans will be disappointed this week as the illusionist has cancelled all his Norwich shows due to Covid.

He had been set to perform at Norwich Theatre Royal from Tuesday to Saturday on his Showman tour. 

A spokesman for Norwich Theatre Royal said: "Ahead of Derren Brown’s visit to Norwich for Showman at Norwich Theatre Royal this week [March 22-26], he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to perform.

"We are working with producers to explore new dates to reschedule Showman and thank you for your patience.

"All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Norwich Theatre Box Office when we have more information.

"We know this news will come as a disappointment to Derren’s many fans, and we join with them to wish him a speedy recovery."

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A cyclist captures a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre from a taxi driver, while on her way to work via Newmarket Road.

Video

WATCH: Cyclist's close call with taxi on busy city road

Francis Redwood

person
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon