Forget pineapple, pub launches pizza puddings for dessert-lovers
For many people, just putting pineapple on a pizza is a step too far.
And those people might want to stop reading now...
A city pub has started serving 'pizza puddings' topped with lashings of chocolate, fruit and even granola.
The Rose Inn, on Queens Road, officially launched the new dessert menu on Friday, May 20.
Landlady, Dawn Hopkins, said: "We started doing pizzas when we came out of the first lockdown. We had a really good reception and people are still enjoying them.
"So, we just wanted to add something a little bit different.
"We use eight-inch bases which we use for our savoury pizzas. All we do is change the toppings.
"We thought we would bring sweet pizzas to Norwich and they are absolutely delicious.
"I think a lot of people are looking forward to trying it, but there are some who don't know what to make of it."
Some of the flavours on offer include the 'banizza' - based on a banoffee pie - with a toffee sauce base, topped with banana, chocolate chips, granola and drizzled with salted caramel sauce.
Or try the 'choccy woccy oohahh', with a chocolate sauce base topped with brownies, mascarpone, granola and salted caramel sauce.
The pub also offers a vegan version with chocolate and hazelnut sauce.
The new offerings follow an "interesting" few months for the business, which Ms Hopkins says has been very "up and down".
With customers tightening their pockets due to the cost of living crisis, the 52-year-old said the new sweet pizza menu is part of their efforts to bring more people out.
She added: "Business has been very difficult to predict over the past few months. We can have some amazing weeks followed by a very quiet period.
"People are finding it hard with the cost of living crisis, but if we can find fun things for them to do and a little bit different, it might help.
"It’s a difficult time. Not just for my customers, as business owners we have had our prices rises as well."
The Rose Inn, which was previously a wet pub, has continued to adapt since the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year it even launched a deli.
PECULIAR PIZZAS
- A restaurant in New York offered a pizza topped with foie gras, truffles, caviar and 24-carat gold leaf, costing $2,000 (£1,600)
- A Manchester pizzeria launched a Cadbury Creme Egg pizza to mark Easter
- In Vancouver, a restaurant served up cannabis-infused slices
- Another unusual combination which apparently has its fans is a rhubarb, basil and BBQ sauce pizza