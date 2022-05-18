Extra trains announced for Elton John and The Killers gigs in Norwich
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005
Music fans can rest assured they won't need a rocket to see their favourite artist at Carrow Road next month.
It won't be a long, long time to get home after seeing Elton John or The Killers in June as Greater Anglia has announced it will run special additional trains for the events.
Train times have been adjusted after the concerts to ensure people don't have to leave early to catch the last train.
Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services, and train presentation director, said: “We always want to support large local events where possible.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to travel to the concerts by train.
“To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel.
“Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however, we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”
There will also be extra members of staff on hand to help people make their journeys.
The train times are as follows:
- Norwich to Lowestoft - 10.50pm
- Norwich to Cambridge - 10.52pm
- Norwich to Gt Yarmouth - 11pm
- Norwich to Ipswich -11.05pm
- Norwich to Sheringham - 11.05pm
- Norwich to Ely - 11.15pm
- Norwich to Lowestoft - 11.20pm
- Norwich to Sheringham - 11.27pm
- Norwich to Ipswich - 11.35pm
- Norwich to Gt Yarmouth - 11.40pm
