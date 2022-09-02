Gallery
'Absolutely buzzing' - Campers arrive for Sundown Festival fun
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Excitement was in the air as campers arrived at the Norfolk Showground on Friday afternoon.
Sundown Festival is kicking off this evening with campers-only acts including Sam Divine and Yung Filly.
The festival is on all weekend from today, September 2 to Monday, September 4.
Lillie-Grace Henry from King's Lynn said: "This is my first festival. I'm so excited but I'm not enjoying carrying all these bags!"
Toby Pates from Stansted said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. I'm really looking forward to it."
The Saturday headliner is British rapper AJ Tracey and topping the bill on Sunday is Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul.
Also on the main stage across the weekend are Digga D, Ms Banks, Sigala, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, Backroad Gee and Bru-C.
Taylor Polley said: "I'm very excited but I'm glad the queueing is over."
Sisters Tara and Lauren Woolver from Horsford said: "We're absolutely shattered but it will all be worth it."
Norfolk Police has issued warnings to drivers looking to park on grass verges that they will be fined and festival-goers that they will be searched.