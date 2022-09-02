Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Absolutely buzzing' - Campers arrive for Sundown Festival fun

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:41 PM September 2, 2022
Huge queues as campers queue forthe Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground.

Huge queues as campers queue forthe Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Excitement was in the air as campers arrived at the Norfolk Showground on Friday afternoon.

Sundown Festival is kicking off this evening with campers-only acts including Sam Divine and Yung Filly.

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Emmie Brooke, left, and Lia Turne

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Emmie Brooke, left, and Lia Turner from Dorset - Credit: Denise Bradley

The festival is on all weekend from today, September 2 to Monday, September 4.

Lillie-Grace Henry from King's Lynn said: "This is my first festival. I'm so excited but I'm not enjoying carrying all these bags!"

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground.

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Toby Pates from Stansted said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. I'm really looking forward to it."

The Saturday headliner is British rapper AJ Tracey and topping the bill on Sunday is Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul.

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Jade-Louise Wilding, left, and Li

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Jade-Louise Wilding, left, and Lillie-Grace Henry from King's Lynn - Credit: Denise Bradley

Also on the main stage across the weekend are Digga D, Ms Banks, Sigala, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, Backroad Gee and Bru-C.

Taylor Polley said: "I'm very excited but I'm glad the queueing is over."

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. From left, Ed Davies, Toby Pates,

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. From left, Ed Davies, Toby Pates, Luke Trundle and Lewis Ward from Stansted - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sisters Tara and Lauren Woolver from Horsford said: "We're absolutely shattered but it will all be worth it."

Norfolk Police has issued warnings to drivers looking to park on grass verges that they will be fined and festival-goers that they will be searched.

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Michell Briggs, left, and Jude Ed

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Michell Briggs, left, and Jude Edwards-Leggett from Fakenham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Cameron Barrow, front, and Harry

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Cameron Barrow, front, and Harry Nixon, from Downham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Sisters Tara, left, and Lauren Wo

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Sisters Tara, left, and Lauren Woolner, from Horsford - Credit: Denise Bradley

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. keira Dunham, left, and Grace Bro

Campers arrive for the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Keira Dunham, left, and Grace Brown, from Essex - Credit: Denise Bradley


