From accessibility to public transport, here is all you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2022.

When is the festival and what are the timings?

The festival is taking place at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4.

The campsite opens on Friday at 12noon and closes on Monday at 12noon, with performances ending on Sunday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, the arena opens at 12noon and closes at 10.30pm for all ticket-holders.

Who is playing at Sundown Festival 2022?

The Saturday headliner is British rapper AJ Tracey, who will perform hits including Ladbroke Grove and Thiago Silva.

Topping the bill on Sunday is Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul, who is famous for songs such as Temperature and Get Busy.

Also on the main stage across the weekend are Digga D, Jonas Blue, Ms Banks, Sigala, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Amaria BB, Yung Filly, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, House Gospel Choir, Backroad Gee, A1xJ1 and Bru-C.

There will also be DJ and live sets by acts such as Tom Zanetti, Andy C, Jax Jones and Charlie Sloth.

The main stage at the Sundown Festival 2021 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Is there parking at Sundown?

To park at the Norfolk Showground a car pass must be bought in advance.

Campers will need a camping car park pass for £25 or it is £10 a day for those attending Saturday or Sunday.

The car park will open at 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Campervans, motorhomes and caravans are not permitted and vehicles cannot stay in the day car park overnight.

Sundown is located just off the A47 and you should turn off your sat-nav and follow festival signage as you approach the event.

How do I get there by public transport?

There will be shuttle buses running from outside Norwich Train Station directly to Sundown Festival at £10 for a return.

The journey takes around 30 minutes and buses run from 11am until midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

There is also a coach on Friday and Monday for campers. The coach stops at Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich and London Victoria.

Coach tickets start from £33 for a return.

Timings for the shuttle buses and coaches are available on the Sundown website.

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival 2021 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

What can and can't I bring to Sundown?

No alcohol, food or soft drinks, other than one 750ml sealed bottle of water, can be taken into the festival arena.

Campers are allowed to bring a “reasonable amount of alcohol” and a limited supply of food on first entry into the campsite, but no glass is allowed.

There will be food outlets and bars across the festival site.

What is the disabled access?

There are free personal assistant tickets on offer as well as an accessible campsite, accessible toilets, a welfare tent and an accessible viewing area.

For access to these things, ticketholders must put in an access application form by August 11.

Are tickets still available for Sundown Festival?

All tickets are still available apart from Saturday day tickets.

There are VIP add-ons available from £33, giving ticketholders access posh loos, a premium bar, exclusive DJ sets and more.