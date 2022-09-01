Drivers near Sundown Festival site warned of fines this weekend

Police have warned drivers not to park on grass verges ahead of Sundown Festival - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police have warned drivers looking to park on grass verges around the Sundown Festival site this weekend that they will face fines.

Officers will be working with organisers for the tenth Sundown Festival which runs from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, at the Norfolk Showground.

Festival-goers will be searched on entry and anyone found with illegal drugs will be removed from the site and may face police action.

Officers will also be watching out for underage drinking at the festival which will see acts including Sean Paul and AJ Tracey take to the stage.

There will be a traffic management plan in place but those driving in the area should expect delays at peak times.

Those trying to park on verges and in car parks near the site risk getting a Traffic Offence Order or a fine.

Superintendent Kris Barnard said: "We want to ensure festival-goers enjoy the event and officers will be patrolling the event ready to respond if they are needed.

"Try not to bring any valuables if you don’t need them, take it easy when drinking alcohol so you and your group get to enjoy the event without being removed."