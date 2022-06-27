Can you spot yourself at the Ball & Boe gig at Earlham Park?

Things to do

Gallery

Ball & Boe drew large crowds to Earlham Park in Norwich on Sunday - Credit: Lauren De Boise

City revellers enjoyed listening to two of the country's best-loved voices during their weekend visit to Norwich.

Singing sensations Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performed their Together This Summer show in Earlham Park on Sunday (June 26) as part of a UK-wide tour.

The duo, who have sold more than a million albums together, achieved huge success with their debut album Together in 2016 which became one of the best-selling albums of the year.

Have a look through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself at Earlham Park.

City folk were pictured smiling as they enjoyed their day out at Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People enjoyed the sunny weather in Earlham Park as they enjoyed the performance - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Revellers enjoying the gig - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Spectators enjoyed singing and dancing along at Ball & Boe in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Friends and families got together for a fun day out in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Revellers were pictured having a good time at Ball & Boe - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Fans were singing and dancing along at the Ball & Boe performance - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Spectators enjoying Ball & Boe in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performing in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A large crowd descended to Earlham Park to enjoy the gig - Credit: Lauren De Boise