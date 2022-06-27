Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Can you spot yourself at the Ball & Boe gig at Earlham Park?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:11 AM June 27, 2022
Ball & Boe drew large crowds to Earlham Park in Norwich on Sunday

Ball & Boe drew large crowds to Earlham Park in Norwich on Sunday - Credit: Lauren De Boise

City revellers enjoyed listening to two of the country's best-loved voices during their weekend visit to Norwich.

Singing sensations Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performed their Together This Summer show in Earlham Park on Sunday (June 26) as part of a UK-wide tour.

The duo, who have sold more than a million albums together, achieved huge success with their debut album Together in 2016 which became one of the best-selling albums of the year.

Have a look through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself at Earlham Park.

City folk were pictured smiling as they enjoyed their day out at Earlham Park

City folk were pictured smiling as they enjoyed their day out at Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People enjoyed the sunny weather in Earlham Park as they enjoyed the performance

People enjoyed the sunny weather in Earlham Park as they enjoyed the performance - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Revellers enjoying the gig

Revellers enjoying the gig - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Spectators enjoyed singing and dancing along at Ball & Boe in Norwich

Spectators enjoyed singing and dancing along at Ball & Boe in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Friends and families got together for a fun day out in Norwich

Friends and families got together for a fun day out in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Revellers were pictured having a good time at Ball & Boe

Revellers were pictured having a good time at Ball & Boe - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Fans were singing and dancing along at the Ball & Boe performance

Fans were singing and dancing along at the Ball & Boe performance - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Spectators enjoying Ball & Boe in Norwich

Spectators enjoying Ball & Boe in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performing in Norwich

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe performing in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A large crowd descended to Earlham Park to enjoy the gig

A large crowd descended to Earlham Park to enjoy the gig - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People enjoyed the gig late into the evening

People enjoyed the gig late into the evening - Credit: Lauren De Boise

