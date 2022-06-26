Can you spot yourself at the Simply Red gig at Earlham Park?

Things to do

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Cheryl Cook, left, from Marsham, and Donna Smith from Hellesdon.

Thousands flocked to Earlham park on Saturday night to enjoy an evening of entertainment from the soul and pop band Simply Red.

Fans danced as the sun set on the city park, which is hosting Sunset Live, with acts performing across three days.

Tonight, Simply Red, with frontman Mick Hucknall, took to the stage with hits such as, If You Don't Know Me By Now, Holding Back the Years and Fairground.

The band was formed in 1985 in Manchester.

It was born from the ashes of punk outfit The Frantic Elevators and is said to be named after Hucknall's ginger hair and his love of Manchester United.

Crowds at Earlham Park also enjoyed a performance from special guest Gabrielle, with songs including Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach.

Sunset Live kicked off on Friday, June 24, with the Ibiza Orchestra Experience, which consists of a 26-piece live orchestra and guest vocalists.

On Sunday, the event finishes with a live show from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Chane Roode, and her mum, Pamela Strauss. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Tony and Charlotte Crane from Wroxham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. From left, Clive Chatfield, Gill James, Trevor Chatfield, and Denise Chatfield. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Sharon and Philip Wilson from North Walsham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Joanne Gunning, left, from Potter Heigham, and Sue Farrell, from Ludham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. From left, Laura Cowell, Peter Williams, Gill Williams, and Laura Van. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. From left, Chane Roode, Pamela Strauss, Savitri Thomas, and Rory Thomas. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Vicky Razzell and Darryl Eastell from Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. From left, Laura Allen, Tim Lloyd, Sandra Murdoch, and Gail Allen, from West Earlham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.

Concert goers ready for the acts Gabrielle and Simply Red, at Earlham Park. Laura Allen, left, and Sandra Murdoch. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant.



