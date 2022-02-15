Singing stars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe heading to Norwich this summer

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will perform together in Earlham Park in Norwich this June. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Two of the best-loved voices in the country will perform together in a Norwich park this summer.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who together have sold more than a million albums, will appear at an outdoor concert in Earlham Park on Sunday, June 26.

The show is part of a UK-wide tour this June and July which is set to attract thousands of fans across the country.

The duo's debut in 2016, Together, became the best-selling album of the year, beating the likes of Little Mix and the Rolling Stones to the Christmas number one spot.

The musical theatre stars have since won two Brit Awards and have had two sell-out headline arena tours.

They were last seen on stage together in the West End during a production of Les Misérables in 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 18, at 9am.



