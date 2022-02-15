News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Singing stars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe heading to Norwich this summer

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:47 AM February 15, 2022
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018, held at Grosven

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will perform together in Earlham Park in Norwich this June. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Two of the best-loved voices in the country will perform together in a Norwich park this summer.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who together have sold more than a million albums, will appear at an outdoor concert in Earlham Park on Sunday, June 26.

The show is part of a UK-wide tour this June and July which is set to attract thousands of fans across the country.

The duo's debut in 2016, Together, became the best-selling album of the year, beating the likes of Little Mix and the Rolling Stones to the Christmas number one spot. 

The musical theatre stars have since won two Brit Awards and have had two sell-out headline arena tours. 

They were last seen on stage together in the West End during a production of Les Misérables in 2020. 

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 18, at 9am. 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
How The Oaks development will look after it is completed off Smee Lane in Postwick

Broadland District Council

Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Griffin Sweets opens in Norwich, owner David White wants the shop to be an experience. Byline: Sonya

New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
James Snelling has gone missing 

Norwich restaurant manager's fears over missing friend

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon