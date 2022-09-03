Les Misérables, Norwich Theatre Royal review: A must-see masterpiece

Review

Norwich audiences are at last able to 'hear the people sing' as Les Misérables begins its run at the Theatre Royal.

It is something of a full circle moment for the venue as Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed West End production first came there on tour in early 2020, but it was cut short due to Covid.

Now, more than two years later, it has made a triumphant return for just over three weeks.

It is set in early-19th century France in a period of revolution, which forms the backdrop of a cat-and-mouse chase throughout the show.

Dean Chisnall at Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Convict Jean Valjean (Dean Chisnall) is released on parole after 20 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his starving family (seems a little harsh).

However after struggling to find work, with his prisoner number 24601 branded on his chest, he breaks his parole.

He changes his identity and becomes a factory owner and mayor, leading him to be hounded by the wonderfully wicked Inspector Javert (Nic Greenshields).

Nic Greenshields as Javert in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Without Valjean knowing, one of his workers Fantine (Rachelle Ann Go) is thrown to the streets for having a secret child.

Valjean then promises a dying Fantine he will find and look after her daughter Cosette.

Go's vocals were as smooth as butter as she belted out I Dreamed a Dream like her life depended on it and Paige Blankson as a grown-up Cosette wowed with her range.

A mention has to go to the superb orchestra who seamlessly guided the audience through its triumphant score, from gentle woodwind to booming brass.

The set was incredible as towering housing blocks gave way to tunnels, hospitals and barricades.

With a revolt decided, Caleb Lagayan was hugely likeable as the young and determined Marius.

Chisnall was remarkable as Jean Valjean as he took the audience on his journey of redemption and you could hear a pin drop during Bring Him Home.

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

But Les Mis, as it is colloquially known, is very much an ensemble effort which was best seen in song Master of the House, led by the fabulously grotesque Monsieur and Madame Thénardier (Ian Hughes and Emily Olive Boyd).

The show was a feast for the eyes and the ears and the standing ovation at the end was deserved and then some.

Les Misérables runs until September 24.