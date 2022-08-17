All you need to know ahead of Les Misérables returning to Norwich

Video

The Les Misérables UK and Ireland tour was cut short at Norwich Theatre Royal due to the pandemic in March 2020, but it will soon make a triumphant return.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the hit musical's upcoming run at Norwich Theatre Royal.

What are the dates and timings for the show?

Les Misérables will be at the theatre from Wednesday, August 31 until Saturday, September 24 2022 with a mix of matinee and evening performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Many people missed out on seeing the show in 2020, after its month-long run was cut short by more than a fortnight due to the first lockdown announcement.

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

What is Les Misérables about?

Les Misérables is set in 19th-century France in the aftermath of the French revolution.

It tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes as he is haunted by Inspector Javert.

Dean Chisnall at Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

What songs are in the musical?

Les Mis, as it is often shortened too, features a rousing score with songs such as One Day More, I Dreamed a Dream and Bring Him Home.

Will Callan as Marius in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

What is the history of the show?

The show is based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo and the original French musical opened in Paris in 1980.

The English adaptation was produced by Cameron Mackintosh and opened at the Barbican Arts Centre in London in 1985 - it is now the longest-running musical in the West End and it plays at the Sondheim Theatre.

It has been seen across the world and in 2012 was adapted into a film starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

What is the running time?

The show lasts approximately two hours and 55 minutes.

Nic Greenshields as Javert in Les Misérables. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Where can I park?

There are plenty of car parks in Norwich city centre, including at The Forum and Chantry Place Shopping Centre.

Are tickets still available?

There are just a handful of tickets left on the Norwich Theatre website and it is suitable for ages 8+.

You can also call the box office on 01603 630000 or visit the box office in person.