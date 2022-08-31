Video
14 trailers and 2,000 costumes - What it takes to bring Les Mis to Norwich
- Credit: Richard Ducker/Danny Kaan
With smash-hit musical Les Misérables opening in Norwich this week, the Theatre Royal has revealed the huge effort required ahead of the curtains going up.
Cameron Mackintosh's Les Misérables is at the venue from Wednesday, August 31, until Saturday, September 24, and it is set in early 19th-century France.
It tells the story of Jean Valjean who is released from prison on parole and assumes a new identity, leading him to be hunted by prison guard Javert.
It features a triumphant score by Boublil and Schönberg, with iconic songs including Bring Him Home, One Day More and Do You Hear the People Sing?
It is the second time the show has been in Norwich in recent years as its run in early 2020 was cut short due to the pandemic.
At the time, the show was on course to be the highest-selling in Norwich Theatre Royal history.
Transferring the tour into the venue this week was a gigantic task, with 14 45ft trailers moving the production and more than 100 people involved.
The touring show has a cast of 33, an orchestra of 14 and a technical team of 33.
Those working in costume have to be on top of their game with more than 2,000 items and an additional 103 wigs.
Les Mis, as it is colloquially known, is based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name and it first opened on London's West End in 1985.
The show stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn-Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.
Stephen Crocker, CEO and creative director of Norwich Theatre, said: "Welcoming Les Misérables back is a poignant moment for us all at Norwich Theatre.
"However, it is not about looking back. It is about getting back.
"It is a moment of closure and – at last – being able to fulfil our promise to our incredible audiences by delivering one of the greatest theatrical productions in the world in their home theatre."
Limited tickets are on sale and you can upgrade your ticket to a private lounge.