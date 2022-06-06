New 'adrenaline-pumping' escape room coming to Norwich

Escape Hunt is opening a new site in Norwich's Castle Quarter - Credit: Escape Hunt

A new escape room is coming to the city promising an "adrenaline-pumping" experience.

Escape Hunt, which has sites worldwide, will be adding Castle Quarter to its long list of destinations.

It will be opening later this year near the Timberhill entrance.

Escape Hunt CEO Richard Harpham said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new venue with brand new adventures in Castle Quarter.

"Castle Quarter is growing its incredible mix of leisure experiences, and with our sister brand Boom Battle Bar as neighbours, Escape Hunt is in great company.”

Crawley-based Escape Hunt started in 2013 and has gone on to grow to a global company that operates in almost 50 locations in 27 countries.

It provides "immersive entertainment experiences" and has sites in the USA, Australia, and Dubai.

It also has another site in the city in Chantry Place which has been entertaining visitors since September 2020.

The new escape room will have many challenges awaiting guests.

The business will hold outdoor, city-wide adventures which combine augmented reality with geolocation technology and it will also offer "epic" escape room experiences.

The company has also applied for an alcohol licence.

Escape Hunt will join a number of other experience-based venues at Castle Quarter including Spy Missions, Putt Putt Noodle, and, Superbowl.

Work has also started to turn the former food hall in Castle Quarter into a street food venue with live music.

Rob Bradley, centre manager of Castle Quarter, said: “Escape Hunt is a fantastic addition to Castle Quarter, providing even more choice for our customers, whatever you like to do with your leisure time.

"With our great range of food, drink, leisure, and entertainment options, with many more coming soon, we are extremely proud of the transformation Castle Quarter has undergone over the past few years.”