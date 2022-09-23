Arctic Monkeys to play Norwich gig

Alex Turner and co will play Norwich as part of their 2023 UK tour - Credit: Zackery Michael

Norwich will welcome one of the world's biggest bands next year, following the success of The Killers and Elton John.

Sheffield four-piece, Arctic Monkeys, will take to the stage at Carrow Road on June 6, 2023, with support from Swedish garage rockers The Hives and upcoming Liverpool group The Mysterines.

Arctic Monkeys will play Norwich next year - Credit: Zackery Michael

Tickets will go on sale on September 30, with a special presale for fans taking place on September 29 and another presale on September 28 for those who have pre ordered their new album The Car, which is due to be released on October 21 this year.

It comes after the band, fronted by Alex Turner, released 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', the first new single from the album.

Arctic Monkeys announce their 2023 UK & Ireland Tour with special guests @TheHives & @TheMysterines. Tickets go on sale 30 Sept at 9am. Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am. Pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands webstore to get access. For more info visit https://t.co/6BDFhmmRyS pic.twitter.com/1PdSCBWmsa — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 23, 2022

They recently made their return to performing live for the first time in three years at a number of concerts across Europe and most recently at Reading and Leeds Festival.

The band last played Norwich at the Waterfront on the first date of their first album tour on October 2, 2006.

They also played the city on February 9, 2006, at the LCR as part of the NME Awards Tour.

At the gig a sell-out crowd pogoed to early classics including 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor', 'When The Sun Goes Down' and 'The View From The Afternoon'.

They were joined on the tour by indie rockers We Are Scientists and Maximo Park.

To date the group has released six number one albums and two number one singles, as well as winning the 2006 Mercury Prize for their first album Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, which was at the time the fastest-selling debut album in British music history.

The band also received Mercury Prize nominations on three other occasions for 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare, 2013's AM and their last album Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino.