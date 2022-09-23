Arctic Monkeys to play Norwich gig
- Credit: Zackery Michael
Norwich will welcome one of the world's biggest bands next year, following the success of The Killers and Elton John.
Sheffield four-piece, Arctic Monkeys, will take to the stage at Carrow Road on June 6, 2023, with support from Swedish garage rockers The Hives and upcoming Liverpool group The Mysterines.
Tickets will go on sale on September 30, with a special presale for fans taking place on September 29 and another presale on September 28 for those who have pre ordered their new album The Car, which is due to be released on October 21 this year.
It comes after the band, fronted by Alex Turner, released 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', the first new single from the album.
They recently made their return to performing live for the first time in three years at a number of concerts across Europe and most recently at Reading and Leeds Festival.
The band last played Norwich at the Waterfront on the first date of their first album tour on October 2, 2006.
They also played the city on February 9, 2006, at the LCR as part of the NME Awards Tour.
Most Read
- 1 'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues
- 2 Fears over families living in new estate before planning condition sign off
- 3 Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street
- 4 Former WWE star to return to the ring in 'emotional' Norwich homecoming
- 5 Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive
- 6 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis
- 7 Serious assault after two men on moped approach pair in NR3 alleyway
- 8 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
- 9 Calls to illuminate dingy city alley amid safety and crime concerns
- 10 Chance to run pub in heart of historic Norwich
At the gig a sell-out crowd pogoed to early classics including 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor', 'When The Sun Goes Down' and 'The View From The Afternoon'.
They were joined on the tour by indie rockers We Are Scientists and Maximo Park.
To date the group has released six number one albums and two number one singles, as well as winning the 2006 Mercury Prize for their first album Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, which was at the time the fastest-selling debut album in British music history.
The band also received Mercury Prize nominations on three other occasions for 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare, 2013's AM and their last album Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino.