Elton John, Carrow Road review: Rocketman’s show was out of this world

Elton John has once again cemented his status as one of the best live performers in the world as he made a long-awaited return to Carrow Road.

Having last performed at the Norwich stadium in 2005, ticket sales rocketed when he announced his return to the city and he went on stage to a sold-out audience in a pearl-encrusted suit and gold sunglasses.

The 75-year-old’s vocals are still strong and in a way it didn’t really matter either way as he is such an icon and always brings top-notch production value.

He also had the support of his superb band, including legendary percussionist and long-time collaborator Ray Cooper.

It was a chance for fans of all ages to belt out his endless back catalogue of hits back to him, with the concert starting with futuristic anthem Bennie and the Jets.

The party began from the minute those iconic chords echoed through the stadium.

Then commenced a non-stop ride down memory lane, with a few anecdotes thrown in, and it was the upbeat songs such as Rocket Man and I’m Still Standing which got the biggest reaction from the crowd.

The latter also featured clips on the screen of highlights from his career, ranging from his appearance in The Simpsons to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

But my highlight has to be Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me as the sun began to set over the stadium, which was really special moment.

Sir Elton is unapologetically flamboyant and mid-way through the show changed into a salmon glittered suit and then a robe for the encore, which featured Cold Heart, Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

The multi-coloured lights and stunning visuals simply added to the enjoyment as he would still pack out stadiums even with just his piano.

This was the first UK show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and his stamina was phenomenal as he delivered a high-octane performance for two-and-a-half hours with a quick musical interlude and no support act.

It was an unforgettable night at Carrow Road and one fans will remember for a long, long time.