9 acts that YOU want to see perform at Carrow Road in 2023
- Credit: PA
After The Killers and Elton John rocked Carrow Road, we asked our readers who they wanted to see perform at the Norwich stadium in 2023.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions on social media:
1. Robbie Williams
Showman Robbie was a very popular suggestion and would no doubt have the Carrow Road crowd singing along to anthems such as Rock DJ and Angels.
2. Queen and Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert has found worldwide fame since finishing in second place on American Idol in 2009 for his concerts with Queen. He doesn't try and replace Freddie Mercury but brings his own unique style to shows.
3. Florence and the Machine
Florence Welch and her band wowed the Radio 1 Big Weekend crowds in Earlham Park in 2015 and many want her to return to the city. She has plenty of big hits including Spectrum and You've Got the Love.
4. Take That
Some of you want to see Take That, which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, return to Carrow Road for a third time. The group last performed at the stadium in 2019 and fans even camped overnight.
5. Ed Sheeran
Another popular choice was Suffolk-born Ed Sheeran, but the Ipswich Town fan would need to step into enemy territory for the gig. He would no doubt sell-out the stadium in seconds and went down a storm in 2019 in Ipswich's Chantry Park.
6. Harry Styles
One Direction's standout star has built an even bigger following across the world since going solo, with hits such as Watermelon Sugar and As It Was. Fans would definitely be camped overnight if he came to Norwich.
7. Coldplay
Coldplay are famous for their stadium shows with stunning visuals and they have a huge back catalogue of anthems including Fix You, Paradise, and Viva La Vida. Chris Martin even popped into UEA in 2011 to perform for Radio 1's Live Lounge.
8. Cher
Cher is known as the Goddess of Pop and fans would definitely dress up in fabulous costumes to see her perform in Norwich. She knows how to put on an amazing show and has had 15 UK top 10 singles, including number one smash-hit Believe.
9. Metallica
Heavy metal band Metallica were another popular choice on social media and it would be something completely different to previous Carrow Road shows. Their hits include Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, and Until it Sleeps.