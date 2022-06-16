9 acts that YOU want to see perform at Carrow Road in 2023

Many people want to see Harry Styles perform at Carrow Road in 2023. - Credit: PA

After The Killers and Elton John rocked Carrow Road, we asked our readers who they wanted to see perform at the Norwich stadium in 2023.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions on social media:

1. Robbie Williams

Showman Robbie was a very popular suggestion and would no doubt have the Carrow Road crowd singing along to anthems such as Rock DJ and Angels.

Queen and Adam Lambert perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London. - Credit: PA

2. Queen and Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert has found worldwide fame since finishing in second place on American Idol in 2009 for his concerts with Queen. He doesn't try and replace Freddie Mercury but brings his own unique style to shows.

Many people want Florence and the Machine to perform in Norwich. - Credit: PA

3. Florence and the Machine

Florence Welch and her band wowed the Radio 1 Big Weekend crowds in Earlham Park in 2015 and many want her to return to the city. She has plenty of big hits including Spectrum and You've Got the Love.

Take That, at Carrow Road in 2019 - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

4. Take That

Some of you want to see Take That, which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, return to Carrow Road for a third time. The group last performed at the stadium in 2019 and fans even camped overnight.

Fans want Ed Sheeran to come to Carrow Road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

5. Ed Sheeran

Another popular choice was Suffolk-born Ed Sheeran, but the Ipswich Town fan would need to step into enemy territory for the gig. He would no doubt sell-out the stadium in seconds and went down a storm in 2019 in Ipswich's Chantry Park.

6. Harry Styles

One Direction's standout star has built an even bigger following across the world since going solo, with hits such as Watermelon Sugar and As It Was. Fans would definitely be camped overnight if he came to Norwich.

Chris Martin on guitar as Coldplay play for Radio 1's Live Lounge at the UEA, with Fearne Cotton, right. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

7. Coldplay

Coldplay are famous for their stadium shows with stunning visuals and they have a huge back catalogue of anthems including Fix You, Paradise, and Viva La Vida. Chris Martin even popped into UEA in 2011 to perform for Radio 1's Live Lounge.

8. Cher

Cher is known as the Goddess of Pop and fans would definitely dress up in fabulous costumes to see her perform in Norwich. She knows how to put on an amazing show and has had 15 UK top 10 singles, including number one smash-hit Believe.

9. Metallica

Heavy metal band Metallica were another popular choice on social media and it would be something completely different to previous Carrow Road shows. Their hits include Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, and Until it Sleeps.