Thousands snap up tickets to Arctic Monkeys at Carrow Road

All tickets but the premium package sold out in 20 minutes - Credit: Zackery Michael

Thousands of Arctic Monkeys fans are scrambling to snap up tickets to the band's Carrow Road show - with the gig all but selling out in less than an hour.

Released at 9am this morning (September 30), all but the most expensive tickets were sold through certain vendors in just 20 minutes.

The Sheffield four-piece will take to the stage at Carrow Road on June 7, 2023, as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

Upon release, the vendor See Tickets was immediately busy with an alert that it had a lot of traffic.

The pre-sale, which went live yesterday, had already sold out.

Seats available included pitch standing (£79.75), seats (£52.25, £79.75 and £99), seats with a restricted view (£52.25 and £79.75) and a premium seat package (£190) which includes a top price seat and merchandise

By 9.10am tickets were already limited with many of the ticket options only having one area remaining.

And by 9.20am all but the premium package were sold out. All of these through See Tickets had gone by 10am.

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster and as of just before 10am, almost 7,000 people were still queueing in hopes of grabbing the last remaining seats.

Resale tickets from official partner Twickets will not be sold for more than the original price paid.

The tour was announced last week to promote the band's seventh album, The Car, the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

All six of the band's albums to date, which include AM, Humbug and Suck It And See, have topped the UK charts.