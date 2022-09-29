How to get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in Norwich

Arctic Monkeys are performing in Norwich in June 2023 - Credit: Zackery Michael

Tickets to see one of the world's biggest bands in Norwich are going on sale tomorrow.

Arctic Monkeys will take to the stage at Carrow Road next year as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

When are Arctic Monkeys in Norwich?

The Sheffield four-piece will perform at Carrow Road on June 7, 2023.

Arctic Monkeys will be supported on their tour by Swedish garage rockers The Hives and up-and-coming Liverpool group The Mysterines.

They recently returned to performing live for the first time in three years at a number of concerts across Europe and most recently at Reading and Leeds Festival.

When will the tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30, following a 24-hour presale period.

They are available exclusively from See Tickets.

There is a presale on Thursday, September 29, for those who pre-ordered the band's new album The Car, being released on October 21.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets available include pitch standing at £79.75, seated tickets ranging from £52.25 to £99 and seats with a restricted view priced from £52.25 to £79.75.

There is also a premium seat package for £90.

A booking fee of £1.50 applies to all tickets.

Fans can only book four tickets for the entire tour which has 13 dates in the UK and Ireland.

Resale tickets from official partner Twickets will not be sold for more than the original price paid.