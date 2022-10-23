'Incredible atmosphere' in city as Run Norwich returns after three years
- Credit: Harry Erskine
More than 6,000 people took to the streets of Norwich on Sunday morning, delighted that Run Norwich had finally returned.
The 10km road race began at 9.30am outside the Theatre Royal and the route passed through city landmarks.
The first man to cross the finish line outside City Hall was Logan Smith, who completed it in 31 minutes and 22 seconds and it was his second win.
He was closely followed by Reuben Andrews and Danny Adams.
The woman's race was won by Anya Culling, who only started running seriously during the pandemic, at 34 minutes 43 seconds, followed by Mabel Beckett and Leanne Finch.
The last event went ahead in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to the pandemic.
This year's race was originally due to be held in July, but was postponed at short notice because of the extreme high temperatures of the summer heatwave.
The event is organised and raises money for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, alongside other charities.
Daniel Wynne, one of the organisers, said: "It has gone amazingly despite the rain and the atmosphere was incredible as the runners crossed the finish line - thank you to all of our volunteers."