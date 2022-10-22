Run Norwich 2022: everything you need to know

News

Runners will be taking part in Run Norwich 2022 this weekend - Credit: Archant

More than 6,000 runners will be pounding the streets of Norwich this Sunday as the sixth Run Norwich takes place. Mark Armstrong tells you everything you need to know ahead of the event

What do runners need with them on race day?

Your running number which should be affixed to the front of your top with safety pins.

Is there somewhere runners can store their things during the race?

Yes, you can use your baggage label, which is attached to your running number, if you wish to use the baggage trailers at the race village. The baggage areas will be open from 8am to 12pm. You will need your race number to reclaim your baggage after the race.

Where can I park?

A number of car parks, including Chantry Place, Castle Quarter and John Lewis, will be opening earlier than usual on race day.

The Forum car park is closed, as it is reserved for our volunteers.

How else can runners get to the start line?

Special Park and Ride services will be in operation for Airport and Thickthorn sites.

Due to road closures, Airport P&R will operate to/from a temporary bus stop in Duke Street (near Premier Inn) and Thickthorn P&R will operate to/from Norwich Bus Station.

The first bus leaves at 7am, with services running every 20 minutes.

What if you’ve lost your race number or baggage label?

If you misplaced these items go to the race number desk inside the Forum as soon as you arrive.

What roads will be closed during the event?

You can find out which roads will be closed here.

Why are the numbers different colours?

Your running number has a coloured background based on your predicted time. This will indicate which pen you’ll start the race from.

Where are the starting pens?

The pens start on Theatre Street near the Theatre Royal and continue across Millennium Plain and up Bethel Street. Note your starting pen before arriving at the race so you go in the correct direction.

All starting pens will open at 8.30am.

What if runners want to start from a different pen?

Should you wish to run with a friend from a different pen, you may do so by dropping down to their pen. However, you may not join a colour pen ahead of your own.

Your timing device on your race bib will give you an accurate time regardless of which wave you are in. The results will be arranged by this chip time.

What time does the race start?

The race will start promptly at 9.30am. After the black pen has started, each colour pen will be set off in four-minute waves to manage congestion on the race route. Those in the last colour pen, pink, will therefore start the race at roughly 9:46am.

Where does the route go?

The route will pass some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral, Norwich City FC’s Carrow Road and many more.

All race roads will be closed to traffic while the race is in progress.

Where are the water/first aid stations?

There are three stations on the route. They are staged at Carrow Road (3.5K), Norwich Cathedral (7.5K) and the finish line (10K).

Can runners use headphones?

Headphones and earbuds are prohibited while racing but bone conduction devices are allowed as runners will need to hear instructions from marshals and aware of their surroundings.

How will runners get their finish time?

Your race number has a timing chip within and your race time, from the time you cross the start line to the time you pass the finish line, will be recorded.

What happens at the finish?

The finish is in front of City Hall and you will then be directed along St Giles Street where you’ll pass a water station, collect your Run Norwich 2022 medal, a banana and a goody bag.

This area is reserved for runners only. Marshals will direct runners along St Giles Street to exit this secure area, where you can then meet your family and friends in the race village area.

Where can I get my result?

Results will be uploaded to the Run Norwich website as soon as they’re ready, usually within a few hours.

Will there be photos?

Epic Action Imagery will be located at various points throughout the race route. They will be available on the Epic Action Imagery website.

Where is the race village?

Chapelfield Gardens – there will be entertainment and food vendors here.

What else is there?

Physio and soft tissue therapy will be provided by a team from Recover Physio. The rub-downs are free, but donations are appreciated.

Race supporters Woodforde's have supplied a free Wherry beer for every 18+ runner. You can claim yours after the race by presenting the voucher found in your goody bag.