Run Norwich postponed due to hot weather

Organisers of the 10k Run Norwich race have confirmed the event has been postponed due to blistering temperatures in Norfolk.

Bosses behind the race held an emergency board meeting yesterday afternoon to decide the fate of the 2022 race.

It had originally been scheduled for Sunday, July 17.

The event, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, attracts thousands of runners and spectators to Norwich.

However with the mercury set to hit 25C on Sunday the team behind Run Norwich have decided to postpone the race.

It will now take place on Sunday, October 23rd, the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - which runs the event - has confirmed.

The foundation added that with a clear amber weather warning it would be irresponsible to ask thousands of people, including a significant number of first time runners, to push themselves physically.

Daniel Wynne, Head of marketing and communications for the event, said the runners' safety is the priority - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Dan Wynne, head of marketing and communications at the foundation, said: "While it is hugely disappointing to postpone after so much work and anticipation, the decision was unanimous among the team after receiving information and guidance from our health and safety advisers and medical providers.

"We had already begun to implement our hot weather measures with an additional water station along the route, increased supplies of water at the start and finish and bolstered medical support.

"But even with these steps we did not feel that we could reduce the risk to a satisfactory level.

"We know there will be disappointment and disruption to plans but we hope that most people will understand our decision and join us for the rescheduled race."

Solicitor Alison Armstrong, 40, was looking forward to running the race once more.

Alison Armstrong in action at Run Norwich 2019 - Credit: Epic Action Imagery

She said: "It's disappointing but safety has got to be a number one priority.

"It's the best event in Norwich and it really does bring out the best of the city - both the runners and the spectators.

"There's a real buzz about it.

"I was really excited to run after years of postponement. Lots of us did the virtual 10k because we wanted to support the event - it's the highlight of the race calendar."

Runners taking part in 2019's Run Norwich 10k - Credit: Denise Bradley

Alison, who has been running for six years, said that the decision to postpone the event was the right one.

She added: "I've done marathons before in 30C heat, so for the more experienced runners who are used to adapting to the conditions it'll be a shame.

"However safety is the most important thing and I would worry about people who are using this as their first run.

"But for the race organisers dealing with the logistics of putting on a race of this scale - I do really feel for them.

"My disappointment is nothing compared to all the work they're having to do."

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event in 2019 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fellow runner Luke Powell would have been travelling up from south London for his first Run Norwich.

The 33-year-old senior associate said: "It's a real shame the event has been postponed.

"The fact it will be rescheduled has softened the blow, it won't be too bad.

"The forecast is predicting really high temperatures for Sunday and running in that heat would have been very challenging."

Action from Run Norwich 2019 - Credit: John Newstead

Luke, who previously worked in Norwich, added: "This is a huge event for the city - it brings so many people into Norwich.

"After the race they will go into businesses and spend money. It's massive for the hospitality industry and the hotel sector.

"I should imagine it's going to be a blow for them."

Entry for the 2022 race will remain for the rescheduled date and there will be a window for those who cannot make the rescheduled date to transfer their place to others.

Further details for runners and volunteers are available direct from Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.



